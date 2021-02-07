Super Bowl 2021: Final Chiefs vs. Buccaneers MVP, Stat, Prop Predictions

0 of 3

Associated Press

Super Bowl Sunday has arrived, and either the Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers will soon be celebrating with the Lombardi Trophy.

The teams are set to face off at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, with the Chiefs looking to win their second straight Super Bowl championship. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, will be the first team to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium. Tampa Bay will also be looking to win its first Super Bowl title since the 2002 season.

There are plenty of stars on both sides of the matchup, which could lead to a competitive, high-scoring contest. And while the Chiefs are slight betting favorites, it's still possible the Bucs will end up on top.

Here's a look at some stat predictions, along with some of the available prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for Super Bowl LV.