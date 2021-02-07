Super Bowl 2021: Final Chiefs vs. Buccaneers MVP, Stat, Prop Predictions

Super Bowl 2021: Final Chiefs vs. Buccaneers MVP, Stat, Prop PredictionsFebruary 7, 2021
Super Bowl Sunday has arrived, and either the Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers will soon be celebrating with the Lombardi Trophy.
The teams are set to face off at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, with the Chiefs looking to win their second straight Super Bowl championship. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, will be the first team to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium. Tampa Bay will also be looking to win its first Super Bowl title since the 2002 season.
There are plenty of stars on both sides of the matchup, which could lead to a competitive, high-scoring contest. And while the Chiefs are slight betting favorites, it's still possible the Bucs will end up on top.
Here's a look at some stat predictions, along with some of the available prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for Super Bowl LV.
Mahomes Will Put Up Big Numbers, Receive MVP Honors Again
Patrick Mahomes has been one of the primary reasons for the Chiefs' success in recent seasons. He was the NFL MVP in 2018 and then led Kansas City to a Super Bowl title last season, earning MVP honors in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.
In this year's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills, Mahomes passed for 325 yards and three touchdowns. That was a strong showing in a season in which he's had many, with one of those coming against the Buccaneers in Week 12, when he passed for a season-high 462 yards and three touchdowns.
Expect another big showing from Mahomes on Sunday. One prop bet to consider is that Mahomes will throw more than 2.5 touchdown passes (-150; bet $150 to win $100), as he's likely to make big plays to keep the Chiefs in what should be a competitive matchup.
Mahomes is also the betting favorite to earn Super Bowl MVP (-106). That will likely be contingent on whether Kansas City wins the game. The prediction here is that will happen, and Mahomes will become the third NFL player to win Super Bowl MVP in back-to-back years, joining Bart Starr (Super Bowls I and II) and Terry Bradshaw (Super Bowls XIII and XIV).
Stat predictions: 314 yards and three touchdowns.
Brady Also Has Impressive Showing in High-Scoring Super Bowl
Brady has won Super Bowl MVP four times, more than any other player in NFL history. And while he may not claim another in Super Bowl LV, that doesn't mean the 43-year-old quarterback won't have a strong showing.
This postseason, Brady has impressed while leading the Bucs to a trio of road victories. He's thrown seven total touchdown passes, including three against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. It was the 10th straight game in which Brady passed for multiple touchdowns.
There's a strong chance that Brady will throw at least another pair of touchdowns in Super Bowl LV considering that streak he's been on of late. So it should be safe to bet that he'll pass for more than 1.5 touchdowns (-240).
Brady knows this stage better than any player, as this will be his 10th career Super Bowl appearance. He will keep his team in the game late and put up more solid numbers while doing so.
Stat predictions: 274 yards and two touchdowns.
Hill, Kelce Will Both Get into End Zone
Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are two of the top playmakers in the league, and together they give Mahomes an impressive duo to throw the ball to. They have equally strong odds of scoring a touchdown in the Super Bowl (-162) as the best receiving options on Kansas City's offense.
Hill hasn't scored a touchdown this postseason, but he's put up big numbers. Over the Chiefs' first two wins, he has 17 receptions for 282 yards. He had a huge showing against the Buccaneers in Week 12, when he had 13 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns.
Kelce is having a huge postseason, notching 21 receptions for 227 yards and three touchdowns over Kansas City's first two playoff games. He's scored at least one touchdown in the past six games he's played (he didn't play Week 17 of the regular season).
There's a strong chance that either Hill or Kelce will score the first touchdown of the Super Bowl, and they have equal odds of doing so (+650; wager $100 to win $650). While it's safer to bet on both to get into the end zone, it could be worth backing one of them to score the game's first touchdown. Regardless, Hill and Kelce should be in store for strong showings.
Stat predictions for Hill: 102 yards and a touchdown.
Stat predictions for Kelce: 87 yards and a touchdown.
