Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan Super Bowl National Anthem Prop Odds, Predictions

Fifteen years after Aaron Neville and the late great Aretha Franklin performed the national anthem together in Super Bowl XL, the anthem duet is back, this time featuring country music star Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan.

While the pairing of singers from two music genres to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" is unique, everything else, namely the novelty prop bets surrounding the anthem, will remain the same.

So before the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field for Super Bowl LV on Sunday, bettors everywhere will wager on everything from how long the performance at Raymond James Stadium will last to which one of the singers will forget or omit a word from the song.

Here are just a few of the prop odds to consider and a few predictions.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

How Long Will It Take for Church and Sullivan to Sing the National Anthem?

Over 1:59: -105 (wager $105 to win $100) | Under 1:59: -125 (wager $125 to win $100)

Will Jazmine Sullivan or Eric Church Forget/Omit A Word While Singing the U.S. National Anthem?



Yes: +575 | No: -1100

Will Any Scoring Drive Take Less Time Than U.S. National Anthem Length?



Yes: -335 | No: +250

Player to Be Shown 1st During U.S. National Anthem?



Tom Brady: -160 | Patrick Mahomes: +120

Rob Gronkowski: +120 | Travis Kelce: -160

Coach to Be Shown 1st During U.S. National Anthem?



Andy Reid: -165 | Bruce Arians: +125

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings and Bovada.

Predictions

Whether or not Florida TV reporter Zach Maskavich set out to ruin the over/under on one of the most popular prop bets of the night—the length of the national anthem—when he posted a video to his Twitter feed Saturday is up for debate, but the damage is done.

In the clip, Maskavich, a sports multimedia journalist for Orlando's WESH Channel 2, shows a timer on his cellphone that runs up to two minutes and 16 seconds as Church and Sullivan reportedly rehearse the anthem inside of Raymond James Stadium.

That apparent proof is a good indicator that bettors should aim for the over.

Another data point to consider is that the most recent anthem duet clocked in at two minutes and nine seconds.

That said, fans of the prop bet may have a tough time making their wagers, even with international betting sites, after Maskavich's informative tweet spread across the internet.

As for some of the other bets, take these predictions with an entertaining grain of salt: Brady will be the first player shown, Reid will be the first coach and while this anthem is a curious mashup of country and R&B stylings, it should proceed without a hitch.

Both Brady and Mahomes know how to get down the field in a hurry for a touchdown, so "yes" on a scoring drive taking less time than the anthem is likely a good way to go.