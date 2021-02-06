NFL MVP 2020-21: Award Winner, Voting Results and Twitter Reaction

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Maybe the Green Bay Packers should trade up and select a quarterback in the first round of the draft every year.

Aaron Rodgers has widely been considered one of the most valuable players in the NFL for years, and the Packers star once again has the hardware to prove it. This is his third MVP, putting him on equal footing with Tom Brady and Brett Favre.

The 37-year-old threw for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns while helping guide Green Bay to another 13-win season. Rodgers was the heavy favorite, and that was borne out in the voting.

He had 44 first-place votes to four for Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen and two for Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, per Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams.

Rodgers received plenty of praise on social media. More than anything, though, fans were shocked to discover he's engaged:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Dropping that kind of news as you're collecting your sport's highest individual honor is an incredible flex.

Earlier in the night, Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry was honored as the Offensive Player of the Year after running for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns. Naturally, some wondered how Rodgers could be MVP without being selected as the best player on offense:

Now, the big question is whether Rodgers will remain a member of the Packers when he goes for a fourth MVP in 2021. He hasn't signaled a desire to leave Green Bay but seemed to insinuate it could be a possibility following the team's NFC title game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If Rodgers is merely looking to amend his current contract, he should make sure to bring his newest piece of hardware to the bargaining table when negotiations open.