Report: Saints Facing Harsh Discipline for COVID Violation After Video Surfaces

Bill Feig/Associated Press

The NFL is looking into additional violations of the COVID-19 health and safety protocols by the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport on Saturday.

The NFL obtained a video showing Alvin Kamara interacting with a person who isn't employed by New Orleans at the team facility. The person in question later tested positive for COVID-19.

Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reported Kamara created more problems when it came to contact tracing by his refusal to wear the mandated contact tracing device.

Pelissero and Rapoport wrote the punishment levied by the league "is likely to be the biggest yet" because this represents the Saints' third violation.

Kamara missed a Week 17 win over the Carolina Panthers after the team placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Fellow running backs Latavius Murray and Dwayne Washington and fullback Michael Burton were subsequently placed on the list as well.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in September the NFL fined Saints head coach Sean Payton $100,000 for failing to properly follow mask guidelines on the sideline. The Saints were docked $250,000 too.

New Orleans received a $500,000 fine and forfeited a seventh-round draft pick in November after players celebrated a Week 9 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while maskless. The franchise had also staged a meeting in which the participants weren't properly masked.

Pelissero and Rapoport wrote the Saints could lose more draft picks as a result of the NFL's latest investigation.