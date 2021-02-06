Leon Spinks, Former World Heavyweight Champ Who Upset Muhammad Ali, Dies at 67

Mike Groll/Associated Press

Former professional boxer Leon Spinks Jr., who won an Olympic gold medal and defeated Muhammad Ali for the world heavyweight title in a year-and-a-half span, died Friday at the age of 67.

The Firm PR, which represents Spinks, released a statement, per Kristen DeSilva of KVVU-TV.

"Leon fought his battle with numerous illnesses resiliently, never losing his trademark smile. Showing true Spinks determination, he never threw in the towel. Leon will be remembered as a beloved husband, father and brother," the statement read.

Per Boxing Scene, Spinks had prostate cancer in addition to other cancers. The Las Vegas Review-Journal, which also confirmed the news, noted that Spinks had suffered from cancer for five years.

The St. Louis native, who had served in the United States Marine Corps from 1973 to 1976, enjoyed a decorated boxing career that includes a gold medal in the light heavyweight division at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal.

He turned pro five months later, going 6-0-1 in his first seven fights.

Spinks then got the opportunity of a lifetime when he faced boxing legend Muhammad Ali for the WBA, WBC, and The Ring heavyweight titles in Las Vegas in February 1978. Per Boxing Scene, the 197-pound Spinks was outweighed by 25 pounds in that fight.

The 24-year-old Spinks won via split decision in the 15-round fight, handing Ali one of his five professional losses.

Ali returned the favor in a rematch, beating Spinks via unanimous decision in New Orleans seven months later.

Spinks never held those belts again. He finished his career with a 26-17-3 professional record, retiring in 1995.

KTNV Las Vegas closed its obituary of Spinks as follows:

"Leon built a life defined by the incredible strength and will to match.

"He was a supreme and powerful athlete; but he was also a loving husband to his wife Brenda, loving father and stepfather to his sons.

"He was a devoted grandfather and a friend to those who knew him.

"His final fight was fought with the same skill, grace and grit that had carried him through so many life challenges."

Spinks is survived by numerous family members including his wife, Brenda Glur Spinks, and his sons, Darrell and Cody. He is the father of the late Leon Calvin, who died in 1990.