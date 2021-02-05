Rockets' Christian Wood Week-to-Week After Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets announced big man Christian Wood is week-to-week with a right ankle sprain:

Wood has enjoyed a breakout season in his first year with the Rockets, averaging 22.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per contest.

Wood rolled his ankle in the third quarter of his team's 115-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday when he was fouled on a fast break. He needed assistance to walk off the court before being escorted to the locker room on a wheelchair.

The ex-Detroit Piston suffered a right ankle sprain Jan. 20 against the Phoenix Suns. He left the game but returned in the second half, posting 20 points and 11 rebounds. However, he missed the Rockets' next three games with the injury.

Wood returned on Jan. 28 and helped the Rockets go 4-1 in their next five games, averaging 18.4 points and 9.0 rebounds during that span.

Unfortunately, the 25-year-old will be forced to miss extended time at this juncture. Players who may see extra court time include Rodions Kurucs, who replaced Wood in the lineup following the latest injury. Backup big man DeMarcus Cousins should also see more work.