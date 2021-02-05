    Rockets' Christian Wood Week-to-Week After Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 6, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) plays in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Brandon Dill/Associated Press

    The Houston Rockets announced big man Christian Wood is week-to-week with a right ankle sprain:

    Wood has enjoyed a breakout season in his first year with the Rockets, averaging 22.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per contest.

    Wood rolled his ankle in the third quarter of his team's 115-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday when he was fouled on a fast break. He needed assistance to walk off the court before being escorted to the locker room on a wheelchair.

    The ex-Detroit Piston suffered a right ankle sprain Jan. 20 against the Phoenix Suns. He left the game but returned in the second half, posting 20 points and 11 rebounds. However, he missed the Rockets' next three games with the injury.

    Wood returned on Jan. 28 and helped the Rockets go 4-1 in their next five games, averaging 18.4 points and 9.0 rebounds during that span.

    Unfortunately, the 25-year-old will be forced to miss extended time at this juncture. Players who may see extra court time include Rodions Kurucs, who replaced Wood in the lineup following the latest injury. Backup big man DeMarcus Cousins should also see more work.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Lowry Leads Raptors Past Nets 123-117 After KD Enters Health Protocols

      Lowry Leads Raptors Past Nets 123-117 After KD Enters Health Protocols
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lowry Leads Raptors Past Nets 123-117 After KD Enters Health Protocols

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      KD Tweets 'Free Me'

      Kevin Durant voiced his frustration with the league on Twitter after being pulled from game vs. Raptors

      KD Tweets 'Free Me'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KD Tweets 'Free Me'

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Kevin Durant Out for Game

      KD pulled from game vs. Raptors and will not return due to health and safety protocols

      Kevin Durant Out for Game
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kevin Durant Out for Game

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Is Oladipo a Rental or a Keeper for Houston? 🤔

      Neither side has committed, but we take a look at the potential long-term fit for Dipo and the Rockets ➡️

      Is Oladipo a Rental or a Keeper for Houston? 🤔
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Is Oladipo a Rental or a Keeper for Houston? 🤔

      Jason Dumas
      via Bleacher Report