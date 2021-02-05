Matthew Dellavedova Says He's Not Considering NBA Retirement Despite Concussions

Paul Beaty/Associated Press

Veteran NBA guard Matthew Dellavedova tweeted he is not considering retirement after Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reported Thursday the Cleveland Cavaliers reserve is weighing the option.

Russo and Vardon reported Dellavedova is experiencing "problematic symptoms" since suffering a concussion on Dec. 12 but the guard said his focus is on returning to the court as soon as he's healthy.

Dellavedova has yet to play this season but was named to the Australian Olympic team for the Tokyo Games in 2021 earlier this week.

It's unclear when he'll be able to return to the court.

The 30-year-old averaged 3.1 points, 3.2 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 57 games with Cleveland last year, bringing his production down to career-low levels, yet he remains a fan-favorite among the Cavs after spending multiple seasons providing an energy boost off the bench.

Per Russo and Vardon:

"Head injuries and the symptoms they present can take a while to heal, but Dellavedova has endured multiple concussions during his seven NBA seasons. A concussion suffered late in the 2018-19 season caused him to miss the last 16 games of that campaign with the Cavs.

"However, Dellavedova was back on the court that summer for Team Australia, competing in the FIBA World Cup in China. His love of country and dedication to the Australian national team is playing a role in his continued fight to return to the court, sources said."

Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters in mid-January that the team remains cautious with Dellavedova's rehab process and will make sure he's fully recovered before taking any further steps. That just doesn't include talk of retirement for the time being.