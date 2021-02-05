    Matthew Dellavedova Says He's Not Considering NBA Retirement Despite Concussions

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 5, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova (18) of Australia, looks to pass against Chicago Bulls' Coby White (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Chicago. Chicago won 108-103. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
    Paul Beaty/Associated Press

    Veteran NBA guard Matthew Dellavedova tweeted he is not considering retirement after Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reported Thursday the Cleveland Cavaliers reserve is weighing the option.

    Russo and Vardon reported Dellavedova is experiencing "problematic symptoms" since suffering a concussion on Dec. 12 but the guard said his focus is on returning to the court as soon as he's healthy. 

    Dellavedova has yet to play this season but was named to the Australian Olympic team for the Tokyo Games in 2021 earlier this week. 

    It's unclear when he'll be able to return to the court. 

    The 30-year-old averaged 3.1 points, 3.2 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 57 games with Cleveland last year, bringing his production down to career-low levels, yet he remains a fan-favorite among the Cavs after spending multiple seasons providing an energy boost off the bench. 

    Per Russo and Vardon: 

    "Head injuries and the symptoms they present can take a while to heal, but Dellavedova has endured multiple concussions during his seven NBA seasons. A concussion suffered late in the 2018-19 season caused him to miss the last 16 games of that campaign with the Cavs.

    "However, Dellavedova was back on the court that summer for Team Australia, competing in the FIBA World Cup in China. His love of country and dedication to the Australian national team is playing a role in his continued fight to return to the court, sources said." 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters in mid-January that the team remains cautious with Dellavedova's rehab process and will make sure he's fully recovered before taking any further steps. That just doesn't include talk of retirement for the time being. 

     

    Related

      Embiid Calls Out Simmons Critic

      76ers star responds on Twitter after someone said Ben Simmons doesn't deserve All-Star spot

      Embiid Calls Out Simmons Critic
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Embiid Calls Out Simmons Critic

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Draymond Stands by His Comments About McGruder

      Draymond Stands by His Comments About McGruder
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Draymond Stands by His Comments About McGruder

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Dellavedova Not Retiring

      Cavs guard tweets he's not considering retirement despite reports: 'Only focus is getting healthy and back with the boys'

      Dellavedova Not Retiring
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      Dellavedova Not Retiring

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂

      Are the top five prospects already set? @Jonwass shares his latest scoops on the deep 2021 draft class 📲

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report