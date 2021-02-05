Knicks' Obi Toppin, Jordan Brand Agree to Sneaker, Apparel Contract

Source: Jordan Brand

New York Knicks rookie Obi Toppin has agreed to a sneaker and apparel contract with the Jordan Brand.

"It's truly a blessing for the Jordan Brand family to be taking me in as one of their own," Toppin said in a statement on Friday. "To be part of the brand that the best player to ever live created is something I can't even put into words."

Jordan Brand president Craig Williams also issued a statement about adding Toppin:

"The Jordan Brand is thrilled to welcome Obi to the family. Obi's journey to the NBA reflects traits common to Jordan Brand - resilience, determination, and a commitment to greatness that inspires others. His talent on the court, strong character and desire to support the community are truly impressive."

Toppin becomes the first player from the 2020 NBA draft to receive an endorsement deal from the Jordan Brand. He is still coming into his own, with Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau using him off the bench. The 22-year-old is currently averaging 4.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

The Knicks selected Toppin with the eighth overall pick in the draft. He was a standout college player for two years at Dayton, winning five different National Player of the Year awards as a sophomore in 2019-20.