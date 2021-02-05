Seahawks' Russell Wilson Says He Wants to Own NFL Team After Retiring

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson likely has several good years of football left in him, but he already has some big plans in mind for retirement.

Wilson was asked by Sports Illustrated about possibly getting into broadcasting when his career is over, and while he said that it does interest him, he said his main goal is to own an NFL team:

Wilson called becoming an owner his "No. 1 focus" in retirement because of his desire to lead a team to multiple Super Bowls even after his playing days have come to an end.

The 32-year-old Wilson recently finished his ninth NFL season, and he continues to play at a high level. The seven-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season.

Seattle fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round of the playoffs, but Wilson impressively led the Seahawks to playoffs for the eighth time in his nine seasons.

Per Spotrac, Wilson has career earnings of over $162 million in terms of contracts, which doesn't even take into account endorsement deals or investments.

That likely leaves him well short of being able to become a majority owner of a team any time soon, although he is married to singer and songwriter Ciara, who has a net worth of $20 million in her own right, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

Wilson and Ciara could potentially start off as minority owners of a team before working their way up the ladder, which is a path many NFL owners have taken.

The couple has already forayed into sports ownership, as they purchased a stake in MLS club Seattle Sounders FC in 2019.

If they enjoy some success in that role with the Sounders, perhaps it will be the launching pad they need to get into the NFL ownership game at some point.