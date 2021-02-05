    49ers' Levi's Stadium to Become California's Largest COVID-19 Vaccination Site

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2021

    General view of Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
    Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

    The San Francisco 49ers and California's Santa Clara County announced Friday they're teaming up to use Levi's Stadium, the Niners' home stadium, to create the state's largest COVID-19 vaccination site. 

    Plans call for the facility to open next week to vaccinate up to 5,000 people per day with a potential increase to 15,000 daily doses as the supply increases.

    49ers President Al Guido released a statement about the partnership:

    "We recognize the urgent need for an effective and equitable vaccination effort for our community and are proud to partner with the County of Santa Clara to bring this vaccination site online as quickly and efficiently as possible. We have brought every resource at our disposal to bear on this challenge to ensure members of the community we live in each and every day can be vaccinated safely and quickly."

    The Santa Clara County Health System will handle the vaccine rollout at the stadium once the "major logistical operation" of preparing the stadium for its short-term use is complete.

    Levi's, the stadium sponsor, is also part of the effort to "drive awareness of vaccinations."

    County Supervisor Cindy Chavez thanked the Niners organization for stepping up to help the area:

    "The 49ers are always willing to show up for our community in good times and in trying times. They fully understand the needs of Santa Clara County and the importance of efficient, fast and equitable distribution of the vaccine to our residents. They know how to make it work at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers have been a bright spot to so many of our residents throughout the pandemic and we applaud them for this partnership."

    Levi's Stadium, which opened in 2014, is an outdoor venue with a 68,500 seating capacity for NFL games. It's located in Santa Clara in the San Francisco Bay Area.

