Richard Sherman Thinks Raiders Have 'Legitimate Interest' After Gruden Comments

A casual conversation on The Cris Collinsworth Podcast could lead to a job opportunity for Richard Sherman.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden appeared on an episode of the podcast (which features Sherman) and was open about his interest in the free-agent cornerback (h/t Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports).

Days later, Sherman said he's taking the comments seriously.

"All of this sports is just a big freakin' reality TV show, as you know," Sherman told NBC Sports Bay Area. "But I think there's legitimate interest. They have a good team. It's going to be a conversation. There will be a conversation with a few teams and I'll make the decision that's best for me and my family, and off we go."

"Richard Sherman, if you are a free agent, which there is a rumor you are, we are looking for an alpha presence in our secondary," Gruden said, via 49ersWebZone.com. "Somebody that could play this Hawk 3-press technique with the read step. If you're available and interested, maybe you and I can get together at some point off-air."

In speaking with NBC Sports, Sherman said he didn't think Gruden was tampering, but not everyone around the league holds that belief.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Gruden's comments violate the league's Anti-Tampering Policy, which states that "any public or private statement of interest, qualified or unqualified, in another club's player to that player's agent or representative, or to a member of the news media, is a violation of this Anti-Tampering Policy."

One NFL general manager told Florio the incident was "blatant tampering," but Florio said the league declined to comment.

Either way, Sherman, who is his own agent, can't have any conversations with the Raiders until March 17. Until then, the 49ers will hang on to his negotiation rights.

Sherman, who is a month shy of his 33rd birthday, said in December that he wouldn't stick around "unless something miraculous happens," and he reaffirmed that belief in speaking to NBC Sports on Thursday.

The five-time Pro Bowler played in just five games in 2020 due to injury, but he's aiming to return next season—just not in San Francisco.