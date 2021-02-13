Ricochet and WWE Stars Struggling for Relevancy on The Road to WrestleMania 37

1 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

There are a number of Superstars who are only used as enhancement talent and won't have prominent spots at WrestleMania 37.

Some occasionally break out of that bubble, but it's rare. More often than not, they are relegated to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal just to get spots on the card.

This is where you will find names such as Titus O'Neil, Tucker, Erik of The Viking Raiders, Reginald and Humberto Carrillo.

Lucha House Party have had more to do on NXT lately than on Raw but still failed to make it to the semi-finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

Drew Gulak was in a much more prominent spot this time last year, but for whatever reason, WWE has him handing Sheamus his bags instead of showing off his skills in the United States Championship hunt. Even Angel Garza, who helped keep WWE running at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, has been cast aside with nothing noteworthy to do for weeks.

It's not looking good for these Superstars, but there's always hope something magical happens at the last minute.