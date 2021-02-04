    Report: Cavs' Matthew Dellavedova Could Retire Due to Severe Concussion Symptoms

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova (18) questions a call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
    Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

    Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova is "still experiencing problematic symptoms" from a concussion he suffered Dec. 12 that are "preventing him from ramping up workouts in any real capacity," according to Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic. 

    Retirement is reportedly an option for Dellavedova at this point, though a source told Vardon and Russo that there "isn't anything conclusive" when it comes to decisions about his playing future. He reportedly wants to continue playing if possible. 

    Dellavedova has a history of concussions in his career, another factor he'll have to weigh when deciding whether he can return this season. 

    "He's taking steps, but they're small steps," Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters Jan. 16 while providing an update on the veteran point guard. "With the history that he has, with the concussions, we're taking every caution that we possibly can to make sure that he's gonna be fully recovered first before we do anything with him."

    The 30-year-old Dellavedova has averaged 5.6 points and 3.7 assists per game, making a name for himself in the NBA with his defense and playmaking, largely in a reserve role. He won a title with the Cavaliers in the 2015-16 season as Kyrie Irving's backup and cashed out that offseason by signing a four-year, $38.4 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks

    After parts of three seasons with the Bucks, he returned to Cleveland in the 2018-19 campaign. He signed a one-year, $2.1 million contract to serve as Collin Sexton's backup this season. 

