    Ryan Fitzpatrick: Tua Tagovailoa Needs to Tune out Dolphins Trade Rumors

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 5, 2021

    Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa (1) and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) walk together during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    David Becker/Associated Press

    Veteran-turned-backup Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has faith in his counterpart, Tua Tagovailoa. 

    Amid a swirling quarterback market, rumors have surfaced that connect the Alabama product to the Houston Texans to replace a disgruntled Deshaun Watson. But Fitzpatrck is encouraging Tagovailoa to ignore them.

    "That's the nature of being a QB in the spotlight," Fitzpatrick told ESPN's Cameron Wolfe. "Unless you're winning the Super Bowl, there are always going to be questions and rumors. You look at a guy like Jared Goff, who was in the Super Bowl a few years ago and a No. 1 pick, now he's on another team.

    Goff's move to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford kickstarted the rumor mill as just one of the many quarterback moves that could be coming this offseason. 

    Tagovailoa, who started nine games in his rookie campaign and finished with 1,814 yards and 11 touchdowns, is seemingly managing under the weight of the rumor mill. In an appearance on "Get Up" on Thursday, he addressed the rumors linking him to Houston. 

    "I can control what I can control," he said (h/t Wolfe). "I'm the quarterback for the Miami Dolphins."

    Video Play Button
    Fitzpatrick thinks Tagovailoa will continue to suit up in Miami and that a year of experience under his belt will make him even more successful in 2021. 

    "They drafted him in the top five for a reason, with his skill set and what he can do," Fitzpatrick said. "There are very few people on this planet who can do that. For them to be fully bought in and believe in him, he's going to do the same thing. He's going to buy into what they're coaching and I think good results are going to come from it."

    As for Fitzpatrick, he finds himself on the quarterback market this offseason as a free agent. He started seven games this season with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

    He told Wolfe he "is looking forward to continuing on and playing next year." 

    Though he didn't provide any insight into his preferred destination, he made it clear he believes Tagovailoa has things on lock in Miami. 

