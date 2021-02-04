Michael Malone: 'Mind-Blowing' That LeBron James May Be Peaking in Year 18

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is coming to the same realization that many of LeBron James' longtime opponents have already internalized.

The Los Angeles Lakers star, even at age 36, may still be playing the best basketball of his career.

Speaking to reporters before the Nuggets and Lakers tipped off at Staples Center on Thursday, Malone noted the film doesn't lie.

Now in his 18th year in the NBA, James is averaging 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists through 22 games. And he's doing it on a reigning champion Lakers team playing after the shortest offseason in league history due to the pandemic.

James hasn't averaged fewer than 25 points per game since his rookie season in 2003-04 (20.9 points), and he's currently shooting from behind the arc at a clip higher than at any other point in his pro career (40.9 percent).

The man who has no weaknesses continues to add new strengths. All Malone can do is hope for the best when his players lineup against him.