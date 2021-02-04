NBA Issues All-Star Break Guidelines on COVID-19 Testing, Travel, More

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The NBA has set COVID-19 guidelines for the All-Star break, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The league told teams in a memo that there would be an agreement with the Players Association by next week regarding the All-Star Game itself, but it also detailed rules for players who aren't participating in the game.

The rules cover testing and travel for players as they have the opportunity to depart their home market outside of team activities.

Per Wojnarowski, players will not be able to travel internationally, and anyone traveling out of their home market will be required to stay in private lodging.

As for testing protocol, players will continue to test for COVID-19 daily, and anyone traveling must return to test with their teams on or before "the second day prior to the team's first game following the break."

Wojnarowski added later the NBA and NBPA "are still working through details" of all of the health protocols that will be in place for the break.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Thursday that the All-Star Game was a go, and the event would be held in Atlanta on March 7. Wojnarowski wrote later that the event is "scaled-down" and transportation in and out of the city will be "in a significantly shorter window of time."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The game was originally scheduled to be held in Indianapolis in February, but that was postponed and rescheduled to 2024.

The All-Star break is scheduled for March 5-10.