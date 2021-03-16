    Report: Ex-Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr., Jaguars Agree to 2-Year, $14.5M Contract

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 16, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    After spending the past five seasons with the Detroit Lions, Marvin Jones Jr. will suit up for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. 

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jags will pay Jones $9.2 million guaranteed and up to $14.5 million over two years after the two sides agreed to a deal on Tuesday. 

    Jones, 31, signed a five-year contract with the Lions in March 2016. He played at a consistently high level for the organization, averaging 57.8 receptions, 859.2 yards and 7.2 touchdowns per season. 

    In the three seasons with the Lions that Jones played at least 15 games, he never had fewer than 930 yards receiving. He also caught nine touchdown passes in three of the past four seasons. 

    Pro Football Focus ranked Jones as the 47th-best free agent in the 2021 class: 

    "Jones has been incredibly consistent, grading between 71.0 and 76.0 in each of his last six seasons. Jones is still a capable Z wide receiver on the outside opposite a true X, but he has also seen his snaps from the slot increase steadily each season, which could perhaps make him more attractive to potential suitors if there are concerns about his game not aging well."

    The Lions have already indicated they are looking at a long-term rebuild under new head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes. Jared Goff will replace Matthew Stafford as the starting quarterback after a trade with the Los Angeles Rams that also brought two first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a 2021 third-round draft pick to Detroit. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    With Jones not likely to be part of Detroit's long-term plans given his age, it opened the door for him to find the right situation to maximize his ability in 2021 and beyond. 

    The Jags should be able to take advantage of Jones' skill in the slot. He figures to serve as a safety net for likely No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, although he's still capable of breaking off a big play down the field. 

     

    Related

      Seahawks Not Trading Russ

      Bears made 'very aggressive pursuit' for Wilson, but were told Seahawks are not trading their star QB (Schefter)

      Seahawks Not Trading Russ
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Seahawks Not Trading Russ

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Jags Sign Marvin Jones

      Former Lions WR agrees to two-year, $14.5M deal with Jacksonville (Schefter)

      Jags Sign Marvin Jones
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Jags Sign Marvin Jones

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Texans Signing Tyrod Taylor

      Houston adds QB on a one-year deal worth up to $12.5M amid the Deshaun Watson saga (Schefter)

      Texans Signing Tyrod Taylor
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Texans Signing Tyrod Taylor

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      🚨 Bears Sign Andy Dalton

      Veteran QB heading to Chicago on one-year, $10M deal in their first move of free agency (Schefter)

      🚨 Bears Sign Andy Dalton
      NFL logo
      NFL

      🚨 Bears Sign Andy Dalton

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report