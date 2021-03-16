Report: Ex-Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr., Jaguars Agree to 2-Year, $14.5M Contract

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

After spending the past five seasons with the Detroit Lions, Marvin Jones Jr. will suit up for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jags will pay Jones $9.2 million guaranteed and up to $14.5 million over two years after the two sides agreed to a deal on Tuesday.



Jones, 31, signed a five-year contract with the Lions in March 2016. He played at a consistently high level for the organization, averaging 57.8 receptions, 859.2 yards and 7.2 touchdowns per season.

In the three seasons with the Lions that Jones played at least 15 games, he never had fewer than 930 yards receiving. He also caught nine touchdown passes in three of the past four seasons.

Pro Football Focus ranked Jones as the 47th-best free agent in the 2021 class:

"Jones has been incredibly consistent, grading between 71.0 and 76.0 in each of his last six seasons. Jones is still a capable Z wide receiver on the outside opposite a true X, but he has also seen his snaps from the slot increase steadily each season, which could perhaps make him more attractive to potential suitors if there are concerns about his game not aging well."

The Lions have already indicated they are looking at a long-term rebuild under new head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes. Jared Goff will replace Matthew Stafford as the starting quarterback after a trade with the Los Angeles Rams that also brought two first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a 2021 third-round draft pick to Detroit.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With Jones not likely to be part of Detroit's long-term plans given his age, it opened the door for him to find the right situation to maximize his ability in 2021 and beyond.

The Jags should be able to take advantage of Jones' skill in the slot. He figures to serve as a safety net for likely No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, although he's still capable of breaking off a big play down the field.