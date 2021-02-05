Making the Case for Trevor Bauer's Updated MLB Free-Agency Suitors

0 of 5

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The MLB offseason has picked up over the past few weeks, with a number of the top available free agents signing contracts after several months of a glacial market.

However, the winter's biggest prize is still up for grabs.

In an extremely thin market for starting pitching, Trevor Bauer has stood head and shoulders above the other available pitchers from the moment free agency began.

Months later, the options around him have dwindled, but his search for the perfect 2021 fit has continued into February.

With pitchers and catchers scheduled to report in just a few weeks, the saga is winding to a close, so let's take an updated look at the market for one of baseball's best pitchers.