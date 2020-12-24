MLB Free Agency 2020: Trevor Bauer Won't Sign 1-Year Contract; Mets Linked to SP

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Free-agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, who won the 2020 NL Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds, is no longer interested in signing a one-year contract.

Jim Duquette of MLB Network Radio reported the update Wednesday on SNY based on a conversation with Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba.

"There's been multiple offers and multi-year offers already out there," Duquette said. "He is not going to accept any one-year deals. She said it takes time to sort through the multiple teams that have shown interest."

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com noted Wednesday that "several" clubs are making a push to sign Bauer, but he added the New York Mets "are the team to watch here."

