    MLB Free Agency 2020: Trevor Bauer Won't Sign 1-Year Contract; Mets Linked to SP

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 24, 2020

    Cincinnati Reds' Trevor Bauer reacts after recording a strikeout against Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich during a baseball game in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. The Reds won 6-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    Free-agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, who won the 2020 NL Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds, is no longer interested in signing a one-year contract.

    Jim Duquette of MLB Network Radio reported the update Wednesday on SNY based on a conversation with Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba.

    "There's been multiple offers and multi-year offers already out there," Duquette said. "He is not going to accept any one-year deals. She said it takes time to sort through the multiple teams that have shown interest."

    Mark Feinsand of MLB.com noted Wednesday that "several" clubs are making a push to sign Bauer, but he added the New York Mets "are the team to watch here."

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Stats from 2020 That Will Boggle Your Mind 🤯

      Stats from 2020 That Will Boggle Your Mind 🤯
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Stats from 2020 That Will Boggle Your Mind 🤯

      MLB.com
      via MLB.com

      Report: Trevor Bauer Not Considering One-Year Deals

      Report: Trevor Bauer Not Considering One-Year Deals
      Cincinnati Reds logo
      Cincinnati Reds

      Report: Trevor Bauer Not Considering One-Year Deals

      MLB.com
      via MLB.com

      Best Value Pitchers Available 👀

      @JoelReuter ranks top buy-low options still on the market ➡️J

      Best Value Pitchers Available 👀
      Cincinnati Reds logo
      Cincinnati Reds

      Best Value Pitchers Available 👀

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Cincinnati Reds sign RHP Édgar García

      Cincinnati Reds sign RHP Édgar García
      Cincinnati Reds logo
      Cincinnati Reds

      Cincinnati Reds sign RHP Édgar García

      Red Reporter
      via Red Reporter