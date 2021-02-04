Raptors, GM Bobby Webster Agree to Multiyear Contract Extension

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Amid rumblings that an extension was already done, the Toronto Raptors confirmed Thursday they have agreed to new terms with general manager Bobby Webster.

The team announced Webster's extension on Twitter:

There has been speculation that a deal between Webster and the Raptors was finalized last month.

Doug Smith of the Toronto Star told the Bleav in the Pressrow podcast (h/t Sports Illustrated) on Jan. 23 that there was some "reticence to announce (Webster's extension) during a pandemic when they're playing in Tampa."



The Raptors have relocated to Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, this season because the Canadian government wouldn't give them permission to hold games in Toronto amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Webster has been in the Raptors front office since 2013 when he was hired by Masai Ujiri. He took over as general manager in June 2017 and won an NBA championship with the organization during the 2018-19 season.

The Raptors have won the Atlantic Division in each of Webster's first three seasons as general manager.