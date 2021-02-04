Super Bowl 55: Predictions for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Stats, Final Score and MVP

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs ended their 50-year Super Bowl championship drought. They may not have to wait nearly as long for their next title.

On Sunday, the Chiefs will look to win their second consecutive title when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs are the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, and they will be looking to win their first Lombardi Trophy since the 2002 season.

Kansas City could become the first team to win consecutive Super Bowls since the New England Patriots, who won back-to-back championships in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Here's a look at the key information for Super Bowl LV, followed by some predictions for the matchup.

Super Bowl LV Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Key Stat Predictions

Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes: 314 yards and three touchdowns

Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady: 274 yards and two touchdowns

Tampa Bay RB Leonard Fournette: 75 total yards and a touchdown

Kansas City WR Tyreek Hill: 102 yards and a touchdown

Kansas City TE Travis Kelce: 87 yards and a touchdown

MVP, Score Predictions

Bart Starr and Terry Bradshaw are two of the top quarterbacks in NFL history. And they also hold another distinction: They're the only players to win Super Bowl MVP in consecutive years, with Starr winning the honor in Super Bowls I and II and Bradshaw winning it in Super Bowls XIII and XIV.

Mahomes could join that duo by winning MVP honors on Sunday. Last year, he received the award after passing for 286 yards and two touchdowns and running for another while leading the Chiefs to a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

However, Mahomes' primary objective remains trying to lead Kansas City to another championship.

"The goal is to win as many Super Bowls as possible and to be playing in this game every single year,'' Mahomes said, per ESPN's Adam Teicher. "I'm going to have that mindset every time I hit the field, that I'm trying to get back to this game and I'm trying to win it."

But in doing so, Mahomes has a strong chance of once again being named Super Bowl MVP. The Chiefs offense was the No. 1 unit in the NFL this season, and the 25-year-old is a primary reason for that. If they start racking up yards in the Super Bowl, then Mahomes will likely be putting up impressive stats.

Kansas City will be facing a strong Tampa Bay defense. But that didn't stop it from enjoying success when the teams met in Week 12 of the regular season. In the Chiefs' 27-24 road victory, they amassed 543 yards of total offense, with Mahomes passing for a season-high 462 yards and three touchdowns.

While Kansas City may not quite put up those types of numbers again Sunday, it's proved that it can have success against Tampa Bay on the road. And Mahomes and the Chiefs also know what it's like to play on this stage, having done so just last year.

The Buccaneers appear to know they will face a challenge.

"[Mahomes] can do anything and everything," Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said, per Myles Simmons of NBC Sports. "There is no pocket because he keeps backpedaling and no one in the league—any league—can stop him from throwing that ball. Or he'll keep backpedaling and throw that ball as accurately down the field as he can. He is a very, very unique player."

First, Mahomes will power the Chiefs to victory by leading them on a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter. The Bucs offense won't have time to answer, and Kansas City will secure its second straight Super Bowl title.

Then Mahomes will be rewarded for his efforts once again by earning Super Bowl MVP honors. He may be young, but he's had a tremendous start to a career that is likely to become even more decorated in the years to come.

Prediction: Chiefs 33, Buccaneers 27