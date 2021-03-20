Ex-Lions WR Kenny Golladay, Giants Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $72M Contract

Tony Ding/Associated Press

Veteran wide receiver Kenny Golladay has reportedly agreed to a contract with the New York Giants.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Golladay agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract that includes $40 million guaranteed.

The 27-year-old has been excellent when healthy, posting career numbers (65 catches for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns) in 2019. It was his second straight season exceeding 1,000 receiving yards. He was limited to just five games in 2020, though, notching 20 receptions for 338 yards and two scores.

Still, Golladay came into the offseason as one of the better free-agent receivers available, alongside names such as JuJu Smith-Schuster, Will Fuller V and Corey Davis.

There was always the possibility that the Lions could have slapped Golladay with the franchise tag, but once they didn't, it seemed likely he'd sign elsewhere.

The Northern Illinois product is not among the elite wide receivers in the NFL, but he's a true No. 1 option in his prime years. New York had frequently been linked to Golladay dating back to the trade deadline last season.

If Golladay stays healthy in 2021, he could be one of the truly impactful signings of this offseason.

In New York, he'll fill the No. 1 receiver void left behind by Odell Beckham Jr. when he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. Suddenly, Daniel Jones has a dangerous collection of weapons, led running back Saquon Barkley, wideouts Golladay, Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan Engram.