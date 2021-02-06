1 Bright Spot for Every Bad NBA Team This Season

2 of 5

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Having Karl-Anthony Towns is its own bright spot for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He remains closer to a top-15, if not top-10, player than top 20. But he's missed most of this season—first because of a left wrist injury and then because of COVID-19.

Silver linings have been available in short supply among Minnesota's main attractions as a result. Anthony Edwards is slashing 44/50/92 over his last five games, but five games is five games is five games. Neither Malik Beasley nor Jarrett Culver nor D'Angelo Russell is blowing expectations out of the water. Both Ricky Rubio and, prior to entering the league's health and safety protocols, Juan Hernangomez have mostly been alarmingly bad.

Go deeper down the roster, and some feel-good stories start to emerge. Absences galore have forced Minnesota into rotation roulette, and some of the non-marque youngsters are taking advantage.

Naz Reid has been a revelation. He's unafraid to let 'er rip, unless it's from mid-range, and is canning more than 40 percent of his three-point attempts. Opponents are shooting seven percentage points below their season average when challenging him inside seven feet.

Jaden McDaniels has scrapped his way into the regular rotation. He can disappear on offense and is converting just 40 percent of his looks inside the arc, but he's getting feistier on the glass and flying around on defense. The 54.1 percent success rate he allows at the rim is a team-best among Minnesota's everyday players.

Jarred Vanderbilt remains an energy drink in bodily form. His motor can be chaotic, which is sometimes to his detriment. But he's a per-minute lightning rod who has dished out almost as many total assists (32) as Edwards (37) despite substantially less playing time.

Even Jaylen Nowell has looked serviceable since becoming more of a rotation staple over the past week or so. His outside shooting is all over the place, but he's hitting his threes at a higher clip and still downing 59.3 percent of his twos.

None of these players forecast as franchise saviors or a third wheel to the Russell-Towns pairing. The Timberwolves' trajectory is blurry. They have no clear path to title contention, and their future is further shrouded by the top-three-protected pick they owe to Golden State this season. Still, it's always nice to get pleasant surprises on the margins. They may not have concrete building blocks, but they have long-term depth.