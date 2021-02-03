    Report: Team USA Basketball Planning Pre-Olympic Bubble with Spain, Australia

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2021

    People walk past the Olympic rings in Tokyo Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Pressure is building on Japanese organizers and the IOC to explain exactly how they plan to hold the Tokyo Olympics in the midst of a pandemic. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
    Koji Sasahara/Associated Press

    The United States men's basketball team will create a pre-Olympics bubble in Las Vegas with Spain and Australia in an effort to train and play scrimmage games ahead of this summer's Tokyo Games, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

    "On the surface, it makes a lot of sense," Team USA managing director Jerry Colangelo said. "We have to be flexible."

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

