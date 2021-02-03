Report: Team USA Basketball Planning Pre-Olympic Bubble with Spain, Australia

Koji Sasahara/Associated Press

The United States men's basketball team will create a pre-Olympics bubble in Las Vegas with Spain and Australia in an effort to train and play scrimmage games ahead of this summer's Tokyo Games, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

"On the surface, it makes a lot of sense," Team USA managing director Jerry Colangelo said. "We have to be flexible."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

