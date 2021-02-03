Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Texans Not Engaging on Calls for Star QB

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

If the Houston Texans ignore them long enough, maybe Deshaun Watson's trade suitors will go away.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday the Texans are holding firm and "not engaging in any potential trade conversation with any team." According to Rapoport, new Houston general manager Nick Caserio has declined to entertain any conversations on the topic when it's brought up.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

