    Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Texans Not Engaging on Calls for Star QB

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2021

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) watches a replay in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    If the Houston Texans ignore them long enough, maybe Deshaun Watson's trade suitors will go away.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday the Texans are holding firm and "not engaging in any potential trade conversation with any team." According to Rapoport, new Houston general manager Nick Caserio has declined to entertain any conversations on the topic when it's brought up.

                  

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

