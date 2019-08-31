Winners and Losers of NFL's Blockbuster Jadeveon Clowney Trade

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Jadeveon Clowney held all of the leverage and got exactly what he wanted when the Houston Texas dealt the three-time Pro Bowl edge defender to the Seattle Seahawks for next to nothing.

According to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson, Clowney preferred to play for Seattle or the Philadelphia Eagles. The defender's preference hamstrung the Texans' negotiating prowess since a deal couldn't be completed without the 2014 No. 1 overall pick signing his franchise tag. A league-wide auction for Clowney's services never materialized as a result.

Instead, the handcuffed Texans agreed to an awful deal that brought back a 2020 third-round pick as well as linebackers Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin in return, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Clowney has an opportunity to play one year in Seattle to test the waters in a new city before deciding whether he wants to enter free agency next offseason. The Seahawks, on the other hand, receive a full season to sway their new defensive cornerstone to re-sign long term without surrendering anything of consequence.

The 26-year-old defender is the big winner since he landed at one of his preferred destinations, but others will benefit from the deal or be derided because of poor decisions.

Usually, positivity wins out and receives top billing since most deals take time to asses. Not in this instance. The Seahawks fleeced the Texans, who were placed in a no-win situation of their own making.

LOSER: Texans Head Coach Bill O'Brien

Houston's de facto general manager looks completely overmatched.

Once the organization decided not to hire another general manager after Brian Gaine's June firing, Bill O'Brien filled the void. The idea O'Brien could take over after not previously working a front office job in any capacity bordered on egomaniacal.

O'Brien might have mentored under Bill Belichick, but he's not Belichick. The Texans can't emulate New England's years of success, nor should they even try. Houston can be more intelligent in its overall approach, though.

A well-run organization doesn't allow Clowney's situation to fester for as long as it did. If questions arose about his long-term status, a deal with a far better return could have been struck months ago, like the Kansas City Chiefs did when they swung a trade with the Seahawks for Frank Clark. Clark decided he didn't want to play under the franchise tag, so general manager John Schneider dealt him for future first- and second-round draft picks.

The Texans didn't have that option because they waited until after the July 15th deadline, which doesn't allow a player on the franchise tag to negotiate a long-term deal. Thusly, Clowney didn't sign, which created leverage. Furthermore, his trade value decreased since suitors couldn't sign him to a long-term deal.

Secondly, the Texans could have held onto Clowney this season, let him play out the contract and more-than-likely received a 2021 third-round compensatory draft pick once he signed with another team in free agency. Or, the organization could have tagged him again and created more favorable negotiating terms before next year's franchise tag deadline.

Thirdly, Mingo and Martin are replacement-level players. They're not going to create much of an impact for the Texans defense. They're throw-ins to make the deal look somewhat better.

Finally and most importantly, the Texans didn't acquire any offensive line help. Getting a pair of rotational linebackers in return is bad enough; the fact Houston didn't help itself by adding to its weakest unit borders on the deal being labeled theft. The team's offensive front is a disaster waiting to happen. The addition of a competent blocker would have made Clowney's departure easier to swallow. Alas, that's not the case.

Yes, the Texans will save the $16 million slotted for Clowney's contract. Otherwise, the deal would be a total loss with O'Brien looking completelly lost.

"I've said this before: It's not a matter of want," the coach/general manager said of not wanting Clowney back, per FOX 26 KRIV's Mark Berman. "It's a matter of a difference of opinion in value relative to the contract. That's really where it's at. It has nothing to do with want."

Obviously, the Texans didn't value Clowney all that much.

WINNER: Seahawks General manager John Schneider

On the flip side, Schneider continued to show why he's one of the league's best general managers. Forget what the Seahawks gave up to acquire Clowney for a moment and consider where they're at after a tumultuous offseason.

Seattle lost five starters—safety Earl Thomas, nickel corner Justin Coleman, guard J.R. Sweezy and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen—in free agency. On top of that, the team only had four draft picks at the time. Plus, star defensive end Frank Clark wasn't happy with his contract situation after being franchised.

Schneider began to work his magic.

The Seahawks signed Mike Iupati to replace Sweezy, though the four-time Pro Bowl guard is still dealing with a sore foot and calf. As stated earlier, Clark garnered first- and second-round picks. The team signed former Pro Bowl defensive end Ziggy Ansah as a possible replacement, though he's recovering from shoulder surgery.

Once the draft arrived, Schneider couldn't stop trading selections. The Seahawks made 11 picks by the time the event ended, including first-round defensive end L.J. Collier.

To top it all off, Seattle traded away a franchise-caliber pass-rusher only to acquire another one.

Essentially, Schneider flipped Clark, Martin, Mingo and a 2019 third-round pick for Clowney and 2019 first- and 2020 second-round picks.

The downside is minimal, even if Clowney decides to sign elsewhere next year.

LOSER: Miami Dolphins

Everyone can be fairly certain Clowney won't eventually sign with the Dolphins. He wanted nothing to do with the rebuilding organization even with the sun and sand of Miami's beaches. According to Wilson, the five-year veteran remained adamant about his wishes not to play for the Dolphins.

Four days ago, the Dolphins considered themselves the leaders for the edge defender's services after meeting with him, per the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero.

A possible deal quickly fell apart.

At this point, the Dolphins organization must accept its reality: The team is one of the league's least talented, and the front office and coaching staff should accept the fact they are entering a complete rebuild.

Top free agents or those who come available, like Clowney, aren't going to seriously consider the Dolphins despite the location and an owner willing to spend.

The Dolphins' primary goal at this point should be to build a war chest of draft and financial assets, not trade them away for big-name players to appease the fan base and make the team slightly better in the short term.

WINNER: Seahawks Defensive Line





Clowney's addition helps the Seahawks roster more than any other potential landing spot. Seattle's defensive front endured multiple setbacks. Now, the group presents enough potential to be a dominant force by midseason.

A few obstacles must be overcome before the unit can reach that point, though.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed, who experienced a breakthrough campaign in 2018 with 10.5 sacks, is suspended six games for a violation of the personal conduct policy.

Ansah finally took the practice field Tuesday for the first time as a member of the Seahawks, but his status for the season-opener against the Cincinnati Bengals remains uncertain.

"He is on his way back," head coach Pete Carroll said, per the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta. "The shoulder is healed and his groin is healed and he is ready to battle. … We will wait until next week (for him to play)."

Collier, meanwhile, continues to recover from a high-ankle sprain. This year's first-round pick might start practicing again next week, according to NBC Sports' Northwests Joe Fann.

"This is not the injury or the guy, in my mind, to rush," Carroll said. "He just hasn't been with us enough, to think he's going to come in and save the day, I'm not doing that with him. We'll get him well and make sure he's well."

Clowney automatically becomes the focal point of the Seahawks defense and opposing offenses will key on him, but the number of talented defenders Seattle features upfront will eventually feed off each other with a chance to become one of the league's best defensive lines.