    Christian McCaffrey Fires Back at Reporter Questioning Teddy Bridgewater Support

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2021

    Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) returns to the field for the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

    After ESPN's David Newton argued Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey didn't back up quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in an interview Wednesday, the running back fired back at the reporter on Twitter:

    The exchange came after McCaffrey was asked about rumors regarding the Panthers' quarterback situation (3:58):

    "I don't think it's my job to get into all that stuff," he said. 

    Bridgewater spent the past year as the Panthers' starting quarterback, finishing with just 15 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions while the team struggled to a 4-11 record during his starts.

    The team is reportedly looking to replace him this offseason with interest in a trade for Deshaun Watson, per Alaina Getzenberg and Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer.

    McCaffrey stayed away from this topic, although some didn't think he defended the team's current starter enough.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Ideal Landing Spots for Jimmy G in Potential Trade

      Ideal Landing Spots for Jimmy G in Potential Trade
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      Ideal Landing Spots for Jimmy G in Potential Trade

      Michael Balko
      via NFL Analysis Network

      The Super Bowl Will Be Won on Fourth Down

      The Super Bowl Will Be Won on Fourth Down
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The Super Bowl Will Be Won on Fourth Down

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer

      ESPN predicts Panthers WR Curtis Samuel signs with Washington

      ESPN predicts Panthers WR Curtis Samuel signs with Washington
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      ESPN predicts Panthers WR Curtis Samuel signs with Washington

      Tim Weaver
      via Panthers Wire

      Watch: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey talks injuries, frustrating 2020 season

      Watch: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey talks injuries, frustrating 2020 season
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      Watch: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey talks injuries, frustrating 2020 season

      Tim Weaver
      via Panthers Wire