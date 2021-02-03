Christian McCaffrey Fires Back at Reporter Questioning Teddy Bridgewater Support

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

After ESPN's David Newton argued Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey didn't back up quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in an interview Wednesday, the running back fired back at the reporter on Twitter:

The exchange came after McCaffrey was asked about rumors regarding the Panthers' quarterback situation (3:58):

"I don't think it's my job to get into all that stuff," he said.

Bridgewater spent the past year as the Panthers' starting quarterback, finishing with just 15 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions while the team struggled to a 4-11 record during his starts.

The team is reportedly looking to replace him this offseason with interest in a trade for Deshaun Watson, per Alaina Getzenberg and Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer.

McCaffrey stayed away from this topic, although some didn't think he defended the team's current starter enough.