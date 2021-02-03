    Jared Goff Thanks Rams Fans, LA After Trade to Lions for Matthew Stafford

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2021
    FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Seattle.The Detroit Lions are trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Goff, two future first-round picks and a third-round pick, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday night, Jan. 30, because the deal has not been completed. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund, File)
    Scott Eklund/Associated Press

    New Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff thanked the Los Angeles Rams organization, the city of Los Angeles and Rams fans in a tweet Wednesday.

    Goff expressed gratitude for his time in L.A. and excitement regarding the next chapter of his NFL career:

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week that the Rams agreed to trade Goff, first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a third-round pick in 2021 to the Lions for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.

    While the trade cannot become official until the new league year starts March 17, Goff will don new colors next season for the first time in his six-year NFL career.

    Goff was selected No. 1 overall in the 2016 NFL draft out of Cal, and although he looked lost and overmatched at times during his rookie season, things turned around in 2017 thanks to the hiring of Sean McVay as head coach.

    With McVay at the helm, Goff turned in Pro Bowl seasons in both 2017 and 2018, and he led the Rams to the Super Bowl in the 2018 season, although they fell short in a loss to the New England Patriots.

    After throwing a combined 60 touchdown passes in 2017 and 2018, Goff fell off in 2019 with just 22 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. His play was erratic again this season, throwing for 3,952 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 picks.

    Goff did manage to lead the Rams to the playoffs this season, and despite dealing with a broken thumb on his throwing hand, he replaced the injured John Wolford in the NFC Wild Card Round playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks and helped L.A. advance to the next round, where it fell to the Green Bay Packers.

    Goff's tenure in Los Angeles was far from perfect, but he took the Rams to a Super Bowl and won three playoff games, which is no small feat.

    He will have his work cut out for him in Detroit, but given what he was able to accomplish during his time with the Rams, Goff has a chance to prove some pundits wrong and show that he is still a capable starting quarterback in the NFL.  

