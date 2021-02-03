DeVonta Smith Talks Winning Heisman Trophy, Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama in B/R AMA

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Alabama star DeVonta Smith had an eventful January.

Smith became the first wide receiver since Desmond Howard in 1991 to win the Heisman Trophy, and he helped guide the Crimson Tide to a win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Now, the 22-year-old is looking ahead to the 2021 NFL draft, where he's likely to be a first-round pick.

Smith took some time out of his schedule to answer a few questions, including about his Heisman Trophy win, a possible reunion with former teammate Tua Tagovailoa, and his overall experience in Tuscaloosa.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@hbrazda: What's the first thing you're going to buy once you go pro?

My first purchase as a pro will be a car for sure.

@scons19: What was Saban's recruiting pitch like?

Basically it just comes to where I feel comfortable and what I wanted to accomplish outside of football.

@gopgabe123: Best players you played against during your time at Alabama?

The cornerback Noah Igbinoghene from Auburn, best DB I played against

@dublinduffell: Would you be down to be picked by the Dolphins and reunite with Tua?

I'll play for whoever but being with Tua would be cool.

@fitchkarma66: What was your reaction to winning the Heisman Trophy?

I couldn't believe it, I was telling Mac [Jones] the whole time he was going to win.

@blank214269: What NFL players or player do you look up to?

Davante Adams and Keenan Allen.

@tt37: What was your favorite TD at Bama?

The Championship winning catch, Tua just gave me a chance on a cover 2.

@DontTestEddie: What's your favorite hobby?

Cooking, Jambalaya

@Doily: How'd you get the incredible nickname "Slim Reaper"?

One game on the sideline they were calling me it and it stuck

@TyLockUp: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

Popeyes

@vinsanity123: What are you most looking forward to in the NFL?

Just going out there and being able to play the game I love and have the next step in my journey. One of my dreams.

@Yoyooo: Who is your favorite WR of all time?

Davante Adams.

@pacersfan2005: Is Nick Saban as grumpy as he seems on TV?

In person he's not like that for real.

@Sports___Memes: What CB are you looking forward to matching up against?

Jalen Ramsey, I just like his game and he's probably the best in the league.

@conradzager: What video games do you play?

COD and 2K.

@Misha97: Who's the fastest: You, Waddle or Ruggs?

It depends on who is running, we've never raced before.

@LukeStarr15: What's your favorite pregame snack?

I don't have one.

@zag44: Who motivates you?

My mom, just knowing that I have a chance to sit back and relax motivates me to make that happen.

@NickyJ44: What do you feel is your biggest challenge coming into the NFL?

Wherever I go just getting out of my shell and being more talkative.

@ENE618: Favorite NBA team?

Boston Celtics, I'm a huge Rondo fan.

@NotJerryJeudy: Who was the funniest on the team last year?

I'd probably say Waddle

Rapid Fire Questions:

What's one word to describe Mac Jones?

Funny

What was that experience in the tent like at the title game?

Painful

Weirdest interaction with a fan?

Didn't really have any

Favorite sneakers?

Jordan 1s