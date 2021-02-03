4-Star OLB Prospect Raesjon Davis Commits to USC over Ohio State, LSU, More

Credit: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Outside linebacker Raesjon Davis announced his commitment to USC on Wednesday.

"Being able to play early, being able to play in and work, I see where the program is going and it's going in a great direction," Davis said on CBS Sports HQ (via CBSSports.com's Ben Kercheval). "I'm coming in to play hard and fast, and play physical. I'm here to win championships."

Davis is the No. 4 outside linebacker and No. 48 player in the 2021 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

247Sports' Greg Biggins evaluated the Santa Ana, California, native last April and compared him to veteran NFL linebacker Darron Lee:

"One of the most versatile linebackers in the country. Covers like a safety but hits like a linebacker. Lacks ideal length for an outside 'backer but does have long arms on his 6-1 frame and might not be done growing. Very good as an outside pass rusher showing the burst to get around the edge and the power to run through most high school tackles. Can break down in space and is an excellent open field tackler and shows the speed to run down plays from behind. Has a non-stop motor and plays with an aggressive edge to him."

The 2020 recruiting cycle was a disaster for USC. The Trojans finished 64th in 247Sports' composite team rankings.

Given the team's 13 combined wins in 2018 and 2019, head coach Clay Helton's position seemed untenable. Poor results on the field and an inability to sign elite recruits are often a recipe for a firing.

Instead, Helton stayed.

The 2020 season was a mixed bag because USC went 5-1 but wasn't thought worthy of the College Football Playoff at any point. Helton and his staff have done well on the recruiting trail, however.

With the addition of Davis, the Trojans are up to seventh in 247Sports' composite rankings. Their class includes defensive end Korey Foreman, the No. 1 player overall. They've also signed or received commitments from nine of the top 20 players in California, up from one in 2020.

USC probably won't see the fruits of this work for a year or two, but the program is laying the groundwork for a leap forward.