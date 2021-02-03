Super Bowl 55: Latest MVP Odds, Predictions After Chiefs vs. Bucs Opening NightFebruary 3, 2021
Super Bowl 55: Latest MVP Odds, Predictions After Chiefs vs. Bucs Opening Night
Super Bowl week is steamrolling toward what should be an epic clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
As intriguing as the matchup looks at the team level, shifting the focus down to specific players only adds to the excitement.
With the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans, Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski all poised to share the same football field, the talent level on this roster is enormous. So, too, is the player pool for the coveted MVP award—even if history and oddsmakers both agree it's likeliest to go to one of these signal-callers.
After laying out the latest Super Bowl LV MVP odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, we'll spotlight three non-quarterbacks with a chance to take home the hardware.
Top 20 Super Bowl LV MVP Odds
1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (-106)
2. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+210)
3. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (+1200)
4. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (+1300)
5. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2500)
6. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (+2800)
T-7. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3000)
T-7. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3000)
T-9. Devin White, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+4000)
T-9. Tyrann Mathieu, SS, Kansas City Chiefs (+4000)
T-9. Darrel Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (+4000)
T-12. Shaquil Barrett, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+5000)
T-12. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+5000)
T-12. Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (+5000)
15. Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6000)
16. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs (+6600)
T-17. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7000)
T-17. Jason Pierre-Paul, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7000)
T-17. Frank Clark, DE, Kansas City Chiefs (+7000)
T-20. Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+8000)
T-20. Lavonte David, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+8000)
T-20. Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (+8000)
Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (+1200)
Kansas City's passing attack is littered with capable (or much better) pass-catchers, and it grows more dangerous the more players Mahomes can get involved. Saying that, though, the Chiefs rarely fail to capitalize the impact of speedster Tyreek Hill.
He's entering the championship round boiling hot, having delivered 17 receptions and 282 yards over his first two postseason outings. But his hot streak stretches beyond the postseason. He's been targeted at least 10 times in seven of his last nine games, producing five 100-yard outbursts over that span. That includes his absurd Week 12 explosion for 13 receptions, 269 yards and three scores against this same Tampa defense.
"[Hill is] the deadliest threat in the National Football League," Kelce told reporters. "You can't put a cap on his speed. He's the biggest big-play threat in the game."
The Bucs' play an aggressive brand of defense, which opens the door for big plays either way. If Kansas City can give Mahomes enough time to throw—not at all a given with both starting tackles out for this contest—then Hill could run wild in Tampa Bay for the second time this season.
Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3000)
The game operations crew at Raymond James Stadium should be preparing for pyrotechnics. The Chiefs averaged the most passing yards per game this season and tied for third in passing touchdowns. The Bucs landed second in both categories.
Tampa's offensive aggressiveness gives multiple pass-catchers a chance to shine on football's biggest stage, but Mike Evans might make the most noise. He towers over most defenders at 6'5", and those who can match up to his size don't have the speed to keep up.
He scored in each of his last two playoff games and topped 100 yards in the other. And while Kansas City limited him to just three catches on nine targets back in Week 12, he still found the end zone twice.
If Antonio Brown is unable to go, that would take one receiver out of the mix. The Bucs have others of course, notably Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller, but Evans is the toughest cover of the bunch.
Tyrann Mathieu, SS, Kansas City Chiefs (+4000)
It doesn't happen often, but every once in a while a defender captures this award with a spectacular performance. Think Von Miller's 2.5 sacks in Super Bowl 50, Malcolm Smith's interception return for a score and fumble recovery in Super Bowl XLVIII and Dexter Jackson's two first-half interceptions in Super Bowl XXXVII.
Given the collective firepower of these offenses, one might assume that defenders have no shot at the award. But it's that kind of narrative that could open the door for a dynamic playmaker like Tyrann Mathieu to shift this conversation so dramatically he's left holding the trophy at game's end.
"This team has the second-lowest completion percentage allowed to deep passes, 10-plus-air-yard passes," NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund noted. "You know why? Honey Badger. He's everywhere, he's gonna make a key interception at a key time, win the game."
Mathieu flies around the field and disrupts just about everything in pass coverage. This season, he paired a career-best six interceptions with nine pass breakups. If the Bucs' aerial attack can't get going, Mathieu will probably be a big reason why. And if the final score lands lower than expected, that could be enough to get him the award.
