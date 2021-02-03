Super Bowl 55: Latest MVP Odds, Predictions After Chiefs vs. Bucs Opening Night

0 of 4

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Super Bowl week is steamrolling toward what should be an epic clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As intriguing as the matchup looks at the team level, shifting the focus down to specific players only adds to the excitement.

With the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans, Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski all poised to share the same football field, the talent level on this roster is enormous. So, too, is the player pool for the coveted MVP award—even if history and oddsmakers both agree it's likeliest to go to one of these signal-callers.

After laying out the latest Super Bowl LV MVP odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, we'll spotlight three non-quarterbacks with a chance to take home the hardware.