Bucs' Antonio Brown 'Still Not Ready to Go' Ahead of Super Bowl with Knee Injury

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Antonio Brown missed the NFC Championship Game with a knee injury, and the issue could be enough to keep him out of the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Brown was among the players participating in walkthrough Tuesday, but the receiver could still be limited along with safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead.

"All those guys participated, but they're still not ready to go," Arians said, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

"[Brown is] getting close," the head coach told reporters Monday. "He did a little bit Thursday. We'll see how sore he is."

Brown didn't make his first appearance with the Buccaneers until Week 9, but he has made a significant impact over the past few months. In eight regular-season games, the receiver had 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns.

His 5.6 receptions per game led the team.

The seven-time Pro Bowler continued to make an impact in the playoffs, catching a touchdown pass in the first-round win over the Washington Football Team, but he was forced to leave early in his team's second-round matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Tampa Bay still has other options in the passing attack even if Brown is unavailable, including Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski. Scotty Miller is also coming off a solid performance in the NFC Championship Game, highlighted by a game-changing 39-yard touchdown just before halftime.

The Buccaneers could still use all the firepower they have to keep up with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on the scoreboard.

Brown will also hope to make an impact in the title game after being held to one catch for one yard in his only other Super Bowl appearance, which came during his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.