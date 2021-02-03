Super Bowl 55 Halftime to Feature Nickelodeon 'Slime-Lights' of Chiefs vs. Bucs

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

CBS announced Wednesday it will showcase Nickelodeon-style highlights from the first half of Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Sunday's halftime show.

Richard Deitsch of The Athletic noted the "slime-lights" will be presented by former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson, who was part of the broadcast team when Nickelodeon showed the Wild Card Round game between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears on Jan. 10.

Nickelodeon aimed coverage of the Saints' 21-9 win over the Bears at its younger audience with virtual slime cannons that shot off when a team scored a touchdown and special graphics during replays.

The broadcast received mostly positive reviews, especially on social media, and showed the NFL could benefit from adding variety to its telecasts without taking away from the game.

Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated reviewed the broadcast and came away with the feeling that having the game "stripped of all its self-importance and hubris was an absolute delight":

"It made me wonder what the hell we have been doing all these years. I left Sunday's game with no doubt that football would be completely fine if we yanked the business pants off the current operation like Nickelodeon did over the weekend and allowed the things we like about the sport to speak for themselves. If we embraced the goofiness of the entire thing. Of ourselves."

In a year in which Fox's new camera angle was headline news, it shouldn't be a surprise that something like the Nickelodeon broadcast was a hit. NFL games have become very refined; that isn't a bad thing, but seeing something different can be refreshing.

CBS will attempt to capitalize on that success during its halftime show, which could feature plenty of highlights in a potential shootout between Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs and Tom Brady's Bucs.