Report: Dalvin Tomlinson Agrees to Vikings Contract After 4 Years with Giants

The Minnesota Vikings and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson reportedly reached an agreement Monday on a two-year, $22 million deal featuring $20 million in total guarantees.



NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the news.

Tomlinson has been a model of consistency since the New York Giants selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft. He recorded between 49 and 59 total tackles every season while playing all 64 regular-season games over his first four years.

The 27-year-old University of Alabama product has made strides as a pass-rusher over the last two seasons. He's tallied 19 quarterback hits and seven sacks over that span.

He was asked about his future with the Giants in October when his name popped up in trade rumors after the team got off to a 1-7 start.

"I feel like the Giants are a competitor," Tomlinson told reporters. "The franchise, the organization is built on that. It's just the tradition. The tough-nose, toughness, the D-line is built on physicality. I just feel like that's something I always want to be a part of."

His reliability and recent improvement in generating pressure from the interior ensured he was going to generate plenty of interest, though.

Tomlinson is coming off a 2020 season where he received a solid 75.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

He'd found a comfort zone working as the Giants' nose tackle, now he'll move to the Vikings where he'll play on a defense alongside Anthony Barr, Harrison Smith and others.

Tomlinson hasn't received much mainstream attention during the early stages of his career, but he's a high-impact addition for Minnesota.