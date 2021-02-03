Michigan Football Recruiting 2021: Top Remaining Recruits, Class PredictionsFebruary 3, 2021
Michigan Football Recruiting 2021: Top Remaining Recruits, Class Predictions
The Michigan Wolverines are not projected to be in the mix for any of the top remaining recruits in the class of 2021.
Michigan did a majority of their work in the early signing periods, which produced a current class of 21 players.
Twenty players committed to Jim Harbaugh and his staff during the December signing period, and they received a commitment from New Jersey native George Rooks in January.
Michigan's best hope to land more talent on Wednesday is to flip one or two defensive linemen that are already committed elsewhere, but that may be a long shot strategy.
If the Wolverines do not add any more players, they will finish right outside the top 10 in the overall team rankings.
Top Remaining Recruits
Michigan's best chance to add a player on Wednesday comes in the form of Texas product Ikechukwu Iwunnah.
Iwunnah is listed as a Colorado commit, but the Wolverines came in with a late offer in their quest to land another defensive lineman.
Ant Saincilaire, the recruiting coordinator at Lakeview Centennial High School, told 247Sports' Josh Newkirk the player's decision should come down to Michigan and Colorado.
"He's very interested in Michigan. I think it's gonna come down between Michigan and Colorado for sure. Obviously, you would love to have this over with by now, but what opportunity that Michigan has offered him, not just athletically, but academically, it automatically requires your interest."
The Wolverines have made a late push to reinforce their interior in the closing stages of the class of 2021 recruiting cycle.
Rooks, who gave Michigan a verbal commitment in January, is the 19th-best defensive tackle, which is the highest classification for any of the current defensive line pledges.
Rooks would still have that honor if Iwunnah commits since the Texas native is the 166th-ranked player in his own state.
Flipping Iwunnah from Colorado to Michigan does not seem like a major signing on the national scale, but it would provide the Wolverines with some more depth late in the cycle.
Class Predictions
With no major commitment news expected on Wednesday, the Wolverines should finish right outside the top 10 in the team rankings.
At the moment, the Wolverines sit at No. 11—directly beneath the Oklahoma Sooners, who have one more four-star recruit than the Big Ten side.
Michigan's recruiting class is the second-best in the Big Ten, but there is still a wide gap between it and its biggest rival.
The Ohio State Buckeyes have the No. 2 overall class behind the Alabama Crimson Tide, which suggests the gap in talent in the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry could extend for a few more years.
The good news for Michigan is it bested the other perennial contenders in the Big Ten and the Maryland Terrapins, who may finish inside the top 20 of the team rankings.
Michigan landed five top-100 players, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and now the challenge for Harbaugh and his staff is to mold that group together with his current players to make a run at the Big Ten title.
In order to be a Big Ten contender, the Wolverines need to get past Ohio State, who has consistently beaten them on the gridiron and the recruiting trail in the last few years.
Recruiting information obtained from 247Sports.