Michigan Football Recruiting 2021: Top Remaining Recruits, Class Predictions

Tony Ding/Associated Press

The Michigan Wolverines are not projected to be in the mix for any of the top remaining recruits in the class of 2021.

Michigan did a majority of their work in the early signing periods, which produced a current class of 21 players.

Twenty players committed to Jim Harbaugh and his staff during the December signing period, and they received a commitment from New Jersey native George Rooks in January.

Michigan's best hope to land more talent on Wednesday is to flip one or two defensive linemen that are already committed elsewhere, but that may be a long shot strategy.

If the Wolverines do not add any more players, they will finish right outside the top 10 in the overall team rankings.