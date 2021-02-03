Super Bowl Odds 2021: Props List and Betting Guide for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Think you know what's going to happen in Super Bowl LV? Then you may want to consider placing some bets on Sunday's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There are plenty of bets to consider ahead of every Super Bowl. While you can wager on who you think is going to win the game, there are also a lot of prop bets related to player stats, touchdown scorers, yardage totals and plenty more.

This year's matchup has a bunch of stars on both sides. And it's possible that it will be an exciting, back-and-forth game with substantial offense from each team, as the Chiefs and Bucs each have talented playmakers who have gotten them to this point.

Here's a look at everything you need to know heading into Super Bowl LV, including the latest betting information.

Super Bowl LV Information

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting Information

Spread: Kansas City (-3.5)

Over/Under: 56 points

Moneyline: Kansas City -167 (bet $167 to win $100); Tampa Bay +148 (bet $100 to win $148)

Via DraftKings Sportsbook

Prop Bets Guide

Will the coin toss result in heads or tails? Which Gatorade color will be dumped on the winning head coach after the game? And will there be any offensive or defensive linemen who somehow find their way into the end zone for a touchdown?

These are some of the prop bets that are available on DraftKings for bettors to consider. Some of these require more luck than others, especially ones such as the coin toss and Gatorade color. But there are others that could be a bit easier for diehard football fans to predict.

One Super Bowl prop bet that is always fun to consider features the jersey number of the first touchdown scorer. The over/under for that bet is 24.5, and it may be worth taking the under here.

For the Chiefs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wide receivers Tyreek Hill (10), Sammy Watkins (14) and Mecole Hardman (17) all wear low numbers. And for the Buccaneers, quarterback Tom Brady (12) and wide receivers Scotty Miller (10), Chris Godwin (12) and Mike Evans (13) don lower figures.

There's a chance a player wearing a higher number gets into the end zone first, such as Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) or Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81). But with so many talented players on the under side of that line, it could be a profitable prop bet to make.

Perhaps you want to bet on specific playmakers. In that case, Hill (-175) and Kelce (-175) have the best odds of scoring a touchdown in the Super Bowl. It's also possible to bet on either of those players scoring the game's opening touchdown, with both having odds at +650.

Hill and Kelce have been on a roll this postseason, and they're sure to be frequent targets of Mahomes. And all three have recent Super Bowl experience, as Kansas City won Super Bowl LIV last year. So, these stars may not be feeling the pressure of playing in the biggest game of the season.

Another popular Super Bowl prop bet is trying to guess who will take home MVP honors. Mahomes did so last year, and he has the best odds to do so again in Super Bowl LV at -106. He'd become only the third player to win back-to-back Super Bowl MVP awards, joining Bart Starr (Super Bowl I and II) and Terry Bradshaw (Super Bowl XIII and XIV).

Mahomes is likely to have a strong showing, considering how well he's played again this postseason. He's coming off a big performance in the AFC Championship Game in which he passed for 325 yards and three touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills.

In Week 12 of the regular season, the 25-year-old passed for a season-high 462 yards and three touchdowns at Tampa Bay. So while the Bucs have a strong defense, Mahomes and the Chiefs' high-powered offense have already shown they're capable of faring well against that unit.

The over/under line for Mahomes' passing yards in Super Bowl LV is at 325.5, while his passing touchdowns number is at 2.5. It's possible he'll exceed both of those totals, so it may be worth considering betting the over on each of those lines.

For a full list of available prop bets for Super Bowl LV, check out DraftKings Sportsbook leading up to the game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.