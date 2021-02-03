LSU Football Recruiting 2021: Top Remaining 2021 Recruits, Class Predictions

0 of 4

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

In the 2019 season, LSU went 15-0 and won the national championship. In 2020, things didn't go so well for the Tigers.

Coming off its impressive title-winning campaign, LSU went 5-5 and self-imposed a one-year bowl ban due to NCAA violations. But it's possible that the Tigers will be getting back on track in the future, especially considering their off-the-field success with recruiting over the past year.

Heading into Wednesday's national signing day, LSU has the No. 4 2021 class in the country, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. With 291.37 points, the Tigers rank behind only Alabama (325.95), Ohio State (309.49) and Georgia (294.55). Now, the Tigers will have an opportunity to potentially better their class with some additional signings on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the top unsigned recruits who could be heading to LSU, along with predictions for what will happen for the Tigers to end this recruiting cycle.