LSU Football Recruiting 2021: Top Remaining 2021 Recruits, Class Predictions

LSU Football Recruiting 2021: Top Remaining 2021 Recruits, Class PredictionsFebruary 3, 2021
In the 2019 season, LSU went 15-0 and won the national championship. In 2020, things didn't go so well for the Tigers.
Coming off its impressive title-winning campaign, LSU went 5-5 and self-imposed a one-year bowl ban due to NCAA violations. But it's possible that the Tigers will be getting back on track in the future, especially considering their off-the-field success with recruiting over the past year.
Heading into Wednesday's national signing day, LSU has the No. 4 2021 class in the country, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. With 291.37 points, the Tigers rank behind only Alabama (325.95), Ohio State (309.49) and Georgia (294.55). Now, the Tigers will have an opportunity to potentially better their class with some additional signings on Wednesday.
Here's a look at the top unsigned recruits who could be heading to LSU, along with predictions for what will happen for the Tigers to end this recruiting cycle.
Top Unsigned Recruits Considering LSU
Brian Thomas Jr., 4-star WR, Walker, La.
Finalists: Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M
Saivion Jones, 4-star DE, St. James, La.
Commit: LSU
Jordan Moko, 3-star OT, Ephraim, Utah
Finalists: LSU, Oregon, Texas A&M
Kimo Makaneole, 3-star OG, Niceville, Fla.
Commit: LSU
Tigers Will Continue in-State Dominance by Adding Thomas
LSU has already signed the top three recruits from Louisiana in the 2021 class. And on Wednesday, it could continue its in-state dominance by adding another talented player to the group.
Thomas is the No. 88 overall recruit and the No. 13 wide receiver in the 2021 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. In addition to LSU, he's considering two other schools from the SEC: Alabama and Texas A&M. And according to Adam Gorney and Mike Farrell of Rivals.com, none of the three schools know which way Thomas is leaning.
Gorney and Farrell also reported that there have been rumors Thomas may not even decide Wednesday, instead waiting until after national signing day. But that doesn't change the fact that many are predicting the 4-star receiver to end up signing with the Tigers, who have a strong chance of landing him, per the 247Sports Crystal Ball.
"Most top receivers in Louisiana end up at LSU so the guess—and it's just a guess—is that the Tigers land him," Gorney and Farrell wrote.
The prediction here is the same. Thomas will be enticed to stay closer to home and try to help LSU get back to their 2019 success.
Prediction: Thomas signs with LSU.
Jones Will Honor Commitment, Sign with LSU Without Any Surprises
Many top recruits (especially those who have already committed to a school) opt to sign and send in their national letters of intent during the early signing period in December. So when a recruit chooses not to do so, it can cause some concerns for fans of the team involved.
For example, 4-star defensive end Saivion Jones committed to LSU on May 20, 2020. Yet, he has yet to sign with the Tigers. And when recruits have yet to sign, that can sometimes mean they're still having contact with other schools and could potentially be getting ready to flip on signing day.
That's not the situation with Jones, though, it appears. Things should still be going in LSU's favor, as Jones decided to wait so that he could sign his NLI on the same day as his teammates at St. James High School.
"We just felt that, we all played together, we're brothers, we should sign together. I thought that was a great idea," Jones said, per Garland Gillen of Fox 8 in New Orleans.
Jones is the No. 10 weak-side defensive end in the 2021 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, and he should provide a boost to LSU's defense in the near future.
Prediction: Jones honors commitment, signs with LSU.
LSU Will Again End Up with Top-Five Recruiting Class
Each of the previous two years, LSU has ended up in the top five of the 247Sports Composite team rankings. Now, the Tigers are in a good position to keep that streak going.
It's been a successful recruiting cycle for LSU, which has 22 commits in its 2021 class. Among that group, 20 have already signed with the program, and nine of those recruits have already enrolled early at the school. The Tigers have two 5-star recruits and 15 4-star recruits (which includes Jones, who is unsigned).
LSU has a slim hold on the No. 4 spot, as Clemson is only 0.16 points back in fifth. So, it's possible that Clemson could move past LSU, depending on which recruits the programs sign the rest of the cycle.
Still, LSU should hold on to a top-five spot, adding a player or two in this final stretch and solidifying a group that could potentially help the Tigers have success in the future. They've performed well on the recruiting trail during the Ed Orgeron era, and that seems likely to continue moving forward.
Prediction: LSU finishes with top-five class for third straight year.