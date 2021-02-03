USC Football Recruiting 2021: Top Remaining 2021 Recruits, Class Predictions

USC Football Recruiting 2021: Top Remaining 2021 Recruits, Class PredictionsFebruary 3, 2021
The USC Trojans' recruiting momentum in the class of 2021 changed when they received the commitment of Korey Foreman, the No. 1 overall player in the nation, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings.
Prior to landing his pledge, the Trojans did not have a single five-star recruit and had only a pair of top-100 commits, both of whom are quarterbacks.
However, USC has a chance to finish this recruiting cycle on a positive note on Wednesday if it can land linebacker Raesjon Davis.
He was previously committed to LSU but backed out of that in December to reopen his recruitment process, which is what Foreman did before he landed with the Trojans.
USC still is not close to Alabama and Ohio State in the overall recruiting rankings, but it should solidify a top-10 finish.
Top Remaining Recruits
Davis is one of three top-50 recruits who has not announced his collegiate plans yet.
The other 47 players at the top of the 2021 class have already made their futures known, and some have even enrolled early at their schools.
Davis is a four-star linebacker from Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California, and his signature could be crucial for the Trojans' recruiting footprint inside their own state. If he picks USC, the program will have landed two of the top three recruits in California.
Foreman leads a collection of 12 players who are committed to the Trojans, seven of whom are ranked in the top 15 in the state. That is in sharp contrast to the class of 2020, in which the top four players in California landed with Alabama, Oregon, Clemson and Ohio State.
USC needs to keep most of its in-state talent on home soil to build back up to a top program. Head coach Clay Helton and his staff deserve credit for reestablishing the team's recruiting footprint in this cycle.
Class Predictions
If Davis commits to the Trojans on Wednesday, they should have a top-10 class and one that rivals Oregon in the Pac-12.
USC still needs to do a better job on the national stage, but landing two of the top three players in California would be a step in the right direction.
Davis would be the second linebacker to commit to USC in this cycle. Julien Simon is the other.
At the moment, the Trojans have seven defensive players as part of their recruiting class, a unit that was upgraded when Foreman made his decision at the turn of the year.
The Trojans are not expected to have any other major recruiting news on Wednesday since they have 21 commitments from recruits and are bringing in four transfers, including former Texas running back Keontay Ingram.
Recruiting information obtained from 247 Sports.