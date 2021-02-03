USC Football Recruiting 2021: Top Remaining 2021 Recruits, Class Predictions

0 of 2

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The USC Trojans' recruiting momentum in the class of 2021 changed when they received the commitment of Korey Foreman, the No. 1 overall player in the nation, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings.

Prior to landing his pledge, the Trojans did not have a single five-star recruit and had only a pair of top-100 commits, both of whom are quarterbacks.

However, USC has a chance to finish this recruiting cycle on a positive note on Wednesday if it can land linebacker Raesjon Davis.

He was previously committed to LSU but backed out of that in December to reopen his recruitment process, which is what Foreman did before he landed with the Trojans.

USC still is not close to Alabama and Ohio State in the overall recruiting rankings, but it should solidify a top-10 finish.