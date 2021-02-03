Ohio State Football Recruiting 2021: Top Remaining Recruits, Class Predictions

0 of 4

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Ryan Day has put together an impressive 2021 recruiting class, the first that has been completely his responsibility since becoming Ohio State head coach. The Buckeyes may not be done adding top recruits yet, either.

National signing day takes place Wednesday, which could lead to more recruits choosing to commit to Ohio State and sending in their national letters of intent.

Because of the early signing period in mid-December, the Buckeyes' 21 commits in their 2021 class have all already sent in their NLIs and made it official that they'll be joining the program.

Ohio State may not be in the running for too many undecided top recruits, but there's still potential for it to add a strong player or two to its 2021 class.

Here's a look at the top unsigned recruits who could be heading to Ohio State, along with predictions for what will happen for the Buckeyes to end this recruiting cycle.