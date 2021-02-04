Realistic Landing Spot Predictions for Will Fuller V in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 5

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Will Fuller V might quietly be one of the best NFL free agents available this offseason.

The Houston Texans wideout, a first-round pick in 2016, had a tumultuous 2020 season that has shoved him under the radar a bit.

He was a staple of trade speculation prior to the Nov. 3 deadline before receiving a six-game suspension at the end of that month for a violation of the league's performance-enhancing substances policy after taking a prescribed medication he thought was permissible.

Fuller is just 26 years old, and over 11 appearances, he recorded career highs of 879 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 16.6 yards per catch. His combination of deep speed and explosiveness is one reason why Spotrac set his market value at $16.9 million per season, though some teams will shy away from paying him since he's only appeared in a maximum of 11 games in four of his five pro seasons.

Below, let's take a look at realistic landing spots for Fuller based on team need, fit and cap outlook.