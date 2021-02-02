Giants' Saquon Barkley Compares Hornets' LaMelo Ball to Magic Johnson

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley knows plenty about making an immediate impact as a rookie, and he is already making head-turning comparisons for one of the NBA's brightest first-year playmakers.

During a conversation with Kevin Clark of The Ringer, Barkley compared Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball to Magic Johnson (around the 5:30 mark):

Talk about high expectations.

Johnson is arguably the best point guard in NBA history. The Hall of Famer finished his career with five championships, three NBA Finals MVPs, three league MVPs, 12 All-Star nods and 10 All-NBA selections.

Ball has a long way to go, although he is already impressing with his passing skills and made his first career start Monday.

If he lives up to Barkley's comparison, he will eventually develop into one of the best players in NBA history.