Alabama Football Recruiting 2021: Top Remaining 2021 Recruits, Class Predictions

Alabama Football Recruiting 2021: Top Remaining 2021 Recruits, Class PredictionsFebruary 3, 2021
Alabama has dominated the recruiting trail for most of the Nick Saban era, and that hasn't changed during the 2021 cycle.
Entering national signing day on Wednesday, the Crimson Tide have the top-ranked 2021 class in the country, per the 247Sports composite rankings, with 325.95 points. That's well ahead of the other schools with top classes, including Ohio State (309.49) and Georgia (294.55).
Alabama's class is mostly set, as it has 26 commits, 25 of whom have already sent in their national letters of intent. And among that number, 14 have already come to the school as early enrollees. But there's still the potential for Crimson Tide to add another standout player or two on national signing day.
Here's a look at the top unsigned recruits who could be heading to Alabama, along with predictions for what will happen for the Crimson Tide on Wednesday.
Top Unsigned Recruits Considering Alabama
J.T. Tuimoloau, 5-star DE, Sammamish, Wash. (not deciding on signing day)
Finalists: Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Washington
Camar Wheaton, 5-star RB, Garland, Texas
Commit: Alabama
Terrion Arnold, 4-star S, Tallahassee, Fla.
Finalists: Alabama, Georgia, Florida
Brian Thomas Jr., 4-star WR, Walker, La.
Finalists: Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M
Wheaton Will Remain Committed and Signs
Wheaton is the No. 33 overall recruit and the No. 2 running back in the 2021 class, per the 247Sports composite rankings. He's been committed to Alabama since Dec. 23, but that came after the early signing period, so he hasn't sent in his national letter of intent.
Because of that, he isn't officially a member of the Crimson Tide's 2021 class just yet. And according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, Oklahoma may still be in the running to land him because of his strong relationship with Sooners running backs coach DeMarco Murray.
"They were never going to go away, and I don't think they have," Wiltfong said. "I think maybe Camar even initiated some of that contact with Oklahoma again following his commitment to Alabama. But I think Oklahoma is very much alive there."
As AL.com's Mike Rodak noted, Wheaton was heavily recruited to Alabama by a pair of former assistants: tight ends coach Jeff Banks (now at Texas) and running backs coach Charles Huff (now at Marshall). Still, the Crimson Tide are likely to have a strong offense moving forward, even though offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is now the Texas head coach.
Although Oklahoma may make a late push, expect Wheaton to sign with Alabama, officially giving the Crimson Tide their seventh 5-star recruit in the 2021 class.
Prediction: Wheaton honors commitment, signs with Alabama.
Alabama Edges SEC Rivals for Arnold, Misses out on Thomas
Arnold and Thomas are two of the top recruits in the country who have yet to commit to a school during the current recruiting cycle. The former is the No. 50 overall recruit and No. 3 safety, per the 247Sports composite rankings, while the latter is the No. 88 overall recruit and the No. 13 wide receiver.
Both players will be heading to an SEC school, and each is considering Alabama. However, Arnold is also considering Georgia and Florida, while Thomas could also sign with LSU or Texas A&M.
The Crimson Tide already have a strong 2021 class, especially if they're able to secure Wheaton. So, if they add either Arnold or Thomas, it would make it an even better group, even if they're not able to land both 4-star recruits.
The 247Sports Crystal Ball is predicting Arnold will head to Alabama. And it seems more likely that will happen, rather than Thomas deciding to go out of state and choose one of his other finalists over LSU, which appears to be the favorite for the receiver.
So, although Thomas will go to LSU, Alabama will get a late defensive boost to its 2021 class by landing Arnold. Rivals.com's Adam Gorney and Mike Farrell reported that the Crimson Tide have "really gained ground once again" on Arnold.
The prediction here is that Arnold will pick Alabama.
Prediction: Arnold signs with Alabama; Thomas signs with LSU.
Crimson Tide Holds On as Top Class in the Country
This is a fairly safe prediction, considering Alabama has a sizable lead in the 247Sports composite 2021 class rankings. But its current score of 325.95 points would also end up as an all-time record, besting Florida's 2010 class (324.62 points).
Alabama's rating includes Wheaton, because he's currently committed to the Tide. If he flipped and signed with another school, it's possible the Crimson Tide would no longer be in position to set the record, especially if they don't land any other signings on Wednesday.
However, that's not going to happen. Wheaton will make it official with Alabama, while the acquisition of Arnold will ensure the Crimson Tide make recruiting history.
In recent years, Alabama has been dominant in recruiting. This will be the ninth time in the past 11 years that it will have finished in the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports composite team rankings, which is a major reason why has gone on to enjoy major success, including winning the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last season.
And with a powerhouse 2021 class on the way, there are plenty of reasons to believe Alabama will continue to be one of the top programs in the country for years to come.
Prediction: Alabama finishes in No. 1 spot with historic 2021 class.