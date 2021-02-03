Alabama Football Recruiting 2021: Top Remaining 2021 Recruits, Class Predictions

0 of 4

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Alabama has dominated the recruiting trail for most of the Nick Saban era, and that hasn't changed during the 2021 cycle.

Entering national signing day on Wednesday, the Crimson Tide have the top-ranked 2021 class in the country, per the 247Sports composite rankings, with 325.95 points. That's well ahead of the other schools with top classes, including Ohio State (309.49) and Georgia (294.55).

Alabama's class is mostly set, as it has 26 commits, 25 of whom have already sent in their national letters of intent. And among that number, 14 have already come to the school as early enrollees. But there's still the potential for Crimson Tide to add another standout player or two on national signing day.

Here's a look at the top unsigned recruits who could be heading to Alabama, along with predictions for what will happen for the Crimson Tide on Wednesday.