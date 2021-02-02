Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction from February 2

0 of 7

Credit: Impact Wrestling

On the road to their championship encounter at No Surrender on February 13, Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer partnered in Tuesday's Impact Wrestling main event to battle Moose and Chris Bey.

That blockbuster tag team bout headlined a show that steadily advanced storylines, featured the return of a familiar face and showcased the young talent that will carry the company well into the future.

Who emerged victorious in the night's marquee bout, what did it mean for those involved and how might it affect Impact moving forward?

Find out with this recap of the February 2 AXS TV broadcast.