Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction from February 2February 3, 2021
Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction from February 2
On the road to their championship encounter at No Surrender on February 13, Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer partnered in Tuesday's Impact Wrestling main event to battle Moose and Chris Bey.
That blockbuster tag team bout headlined a show that steadily advanced storylines, featured the return of a familiar face and showcased the young talent that will carry the company well into the future.
Who emerged victorious in the night's marquee bout, what did it mean for those involved and how might it affect Impact moving forward?
Find out with this recap of the February 2 AXS TV broadcast.
Tasha Steelz vs. Havok
Knockouts tag team champion Tasha Steelz, accompanied by partner Kiera Hogan, battled Havok, seconded by Nevaeh, in the night's opening contest.
Fueled by vengeance after Fire 'N Flava's championship celebration of sorts was interrupted and ruined by Havok and Nevaeh, Steelz grounded her opponent and worked her over early and often in the match.
Havok fought back, overpowering Steelz and tossing her around the ring. She downed the champion for a near-fall and showed a little frustration. Hogan bought some time for her partner by grabbing Havok's foot.
Across the ring, Nevaeh proved turnabout is fair play, tripping Steelz and allowing Havok to deliver a Tombstone for the win.
Result
Havok defeated Steelz
Grade
C
Analysis
Havok and Nevaeh have made Fire 'N Flava's life a living hell. They have stunted momentum at every turn, making the champions pay for beating them at Hard to Kill. This was yet another example of that, with the top contenders proving they are willing to fight fire with fire in the name of a victory.
It keeps them in the hunt for a title rematch and the feud continues.
This was a solid, effective start to the show with forward-thinking booking.
Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander
Madman Fulton made a rare singles appearance this week, battling Josh Alexander.
A week ago, Fulton and Ace Austin teamed in a losing effort against Alexander and his partner on that night, Matt Cardona.
Fulton started fast and furiously, overwhelming Alexander and grounding him with a release suplex. The big man dominated the competition, working the ribs and core of The Walking Weapon, showing the tenacity and aggression that make him one of the most dangerous competitors on the roster.
But Alexander stunned Fulton with an open-hand thrust and delivered a Jay Driller from out of nowhere for the come-from-behind victory.
Result
Alexander defeated Fulton
Grade
C+
Analysis
Fulton dominated the match, but it was the resiliency of Alexander and his ability to earn a victory any time, any way that proved the difference in the end.
Alexander is a star of Impact's future so he should absolutely have won this, but it would be nice if Fulton could earn some impressive wins to help support what is a great, imposing look. As Austin's muscle, it would mean more for both men.
The Latest Between Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers
Brian Myers made his way to the ring, selling the eye injury inflicted by Eddie Edwards on last week’s show by wearing a patch.
He said he took some blame for willing his rivalry with Edwards into existence. Myers said he would love to get Edwards in the ring at No Surrender on February 13, calling himself the franchise of Impact Wrestling, but he cannot do that.
Edwards attacked from out of nowhere and pummeled The Most Professional Wrestler. Hernandez made the save and Myers announced Edwards will be battling him at the show.
Matt Cardona's music played and he fended off Hernandez, leaving former partner Myers fuming.
Grade
B
Analysis
This brief promo segment continued the feud between Edwards and Myers while introducing new elements in the form of Hernandez and Cardona.
The former big man of LAX fills the role of bodyguard. Conversely, Cardona serves as the constant reminder of Myers’ past and a thorn in his side before the inevitable showdown between lifelong friends.
Larry D vs. Crazzy Steve
After a backstage confrontation last week, XXXL's Larry D battled Crazzy Steve, with Acey Romero and Rosemary watching from their respective corners.
Larry D dominated Steve with his punishing size and strength advantage. The resident sideshow act of Impact, Steve fought back with several bites to slow the roll of his opponent.
However, the heavyweight grounded Steve and earned the win. A post-match staredown with Rosemary sent the heels scurrying to the back, seemingly afraid of a physical encounter with the former Knockouts champion.
Result
Larry D defeated Crazzy Steve
Grade
C
Analysis
The resurgence of XXXL is underway, but one has to wonder how effective it will be if they are running away from Rosemary.
Yes, The Demon Assassin is a total badass and can throw fists with anyone in Impact, but positioning her as the object of Larry D and Romero's fear might not be the best way to establish them as threats in the tag team division.
Jordynne Grace vs. Susan
Accompanied to the ring by Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee, Susan battled Jordynne Grace, who was seconded by the legendary Jazz.
Grace controlled the pace early until Susan wisely pulled the referee into harm's way and capitalized on the momentary distraction it caused.
Grace fought back and delivered a big driver for a near-fall. A corner elbow followed before she teed off on Kimber Lee with a forearm. Jazz confronted the heels on the floor while Thicc Mama Pump demolished Susan in the center of the ring for the hard-fought victory.
After the match, the heels beat down the babyfaces until ODB made an unexpected return and chased Purrazzo and Co. to the back.
Result
Grace defeated Susan
Grade
C+
Analysis
We have seen Purrazzo and Grace do battle in the past, with their matches helping solidify the Knockouts division as one of the best in wrestling. It appears we could be headed toward them waging war once more and writing he latest chapter in their rivalry—but not before a big six-woman tag team match.
Presumably, Grace, Jazz and ODB will battle Purrazzo, Susan and Lee at No Surrender. Such a match would highlight the diversity of styles and experience that exists in the division while laying the groundwork for the inevitable clash between The Virtuosa and Thicc Mama Pump.
Grace and Susan demonstrated solid chemistry here, to the point that another match with less interference would be mighty appealing.
TJP vs. Rohit Raju
Still reeling after losing his X-Division Championship to Manik only to have his suspicions confirmed that it was TJP under the mask, Rohit Raju took to the squared circle for a showdown with the video game-loving champion in non-title action.
Raju grounded TJP, unleashing weeks of frustration and anger on his opponent. He drove a forearm into his face and covered for two.
TJP fought back with a Springboard Rana and followed up with a Tornado DDT. He scaled the ropes for the Mamba Splash but Raju rolled out of the way. The Mocha-Skinned Manimal caught the champion with a running cannonball in the corner.
Raju sent TJP to the floor, where Mahabali Shera emerged from under the ring and delivered a chokeslam on the apron. Moments later, Raju scored the pinfall win and laid the X-Division title across the fallen TJP.
Result
Raju defeated TJP
Grade
C+
Analysis
TJP and Raju have had better matches, but this went a long way in advancing their storyline by introducing Shera to the mix.
A dangerous threat to anyone in Raju's path, he is a solid addition to the act, especially as the heel looks to regain his title. He provides the means for Raju to do that while adding another imposing force to a growing roster of them.
The question now is whether TJP will have an answer for the numbers game that puts him on the defensive, even as champion.
Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer vs. Moose and Chris Bey
Rich Swann will defend the Impact Wrestling World Championship against Tommy Dreamer at No Surrender, but they were on the same side of Tuesday's main event when they battled Moose and Chris Bey in tag team action.
Moose and Bey worked over Dreamer during the final commercial break of the night, cutting him off from his partner. A blind charge into the corner by Moose allowed Dreamer to dodge and make the tag, bringing the world champion into the fray.
Moose immediately tossed Swann into the corner, though, and delivered a running uppercut to retain the advantage.
Swann fought back, tagged Dreamer into the match and joined him for a Demolition Decapitation of Bey for a near-fall. Interference from Moose allowed Bey to take Swann back to the mat and work him over.
Moose punished Swann, talking trash as he worked him over. Bey picked up where his partner left off, working over the champion and attempting to cut the ring off from him. A big enzuigiri by Swann created separation and allowed him to tag in The Innovator of Violence.
Dreamer exploded into the match and teed off on Bey. He turned the former X-Division champion inside out, forcing Moose to make the save. A blind tag to Moose allowed him to shove Dreamer into Swann, then catch the world champion with the Spear for the win.
Result
Moose and Bey defeated Swann and Dreamer
Grade
B
Analysis
That was a fun finish that establishes tension between Dreamer and Swann, with the former escaping the Spear, only to bring it upon his friend. It also plays up Moose's chase for the world title and an opportunity against Swann.
The action was good, solid stuff that continued to showcase young Bey.
This was a solid capper to another episode of Impact, which consistently proves it has such command of what it wants to be.