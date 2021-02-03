Buying or Selling Latest NBA Trade Buzz: JJ Redick, Lonzo Ball on the Move?

1 of 6

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

As the NBA's most disappointing team so far, the New Orleans Pelicans look like they'll be open for business. They might not actively shop everyone, but the makeup of their roster suggests nobody aside from Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram is untouchable.

JJ Redick's availability is among the strongest givens—and a mutually beneficial development. The Pelicans aren't on the verge of contention, and he's a 36-year-old sharpshooter whose shooting isn't too sharp at the moment.

Plenty of teams can talk themselves into the idea of Redick, but New Orleans appears to be focusing on suitors in the Atlantic Division, namely the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The New York Knicks are also on Redick's list of preferred destinations, per the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey.

Every one of those landing spots makes some sense. Redick's family lives in Brooklyn, and ending up in any of those locations qualifies as a return home.

Logistically speaking, though, the Nets should be bounced from consideration. They don't have the requisite contracts to match Redick's expiring $13 million salary unless they're sending out DeAndre Jordan or the injured Spencer Dinwiddie. And assuming they're trying to move either, acquiring another scorer who doesn't nudge the defensive needle in the right direction makes sub-zero sense.

Boston, New York and Philadelphia are all interesting. The Celtics have a massive traded player exception from the Gordon Hayward deal and rank 24th in three-point-attempt rate. The Sixers can always use more ball-handlers and shooters around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, and Redick's familiarity with the two stars is a huge plus—doubly so if Philly can work out a package that doesn't include Danny Green. The Knicks are better than expected, have cap space and rank inside the bottom seven of both three-point frequency and accuracy.

Verdict: Buy that Redick will wind up on Boston, New York or Philadelphia

