Exposing the NBA's Worst Shooters so Far

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Identifying the NBA's worst shooters is a process overrun with subjectivity. Statistics are always part of the calculus, but which ones? And how are they weighted? And how do you account for the level of difficulty on field-goal attempts? Or the context of a player's role? And experience?

Our approach to ranking the league's least valuable shooters doesn't pretend to address all those issues. It is instead an attempt to spot the players who are currently faring the worst from the perimeter without letting too much interpretation creep into the fold.

Of course, this decision is an interpretation in and of itself. Nobody's perfect.

This specific approach will measure how much value a player has added—or, in this case, not added—on mid-range jumpers, corner threes and above-the-break triples relative to the rest of the league.

To get there, we've come up with the average points generated per shot from all three areas. We've then mined every player's average points generated per shot from those areas, subtracted the leaguewide average and multiplied the difference by the number of field-goal attempts from each range to help account for volume.

When all's said and done, we have three different scores for every player. Those marks are combined to form what we'll call "Total Shot Value Added." From there, we've plucked out the 10 lowest scores, and voila: Here we are.

Again: This method has its limitations. It doesn't account for role difficulty, and some will argue we should include free-throw accuracy in addition to live-possession shooting. Based on the names churned out, though, this ends up being an accurate snapshot of the league's least valuable shooters to date.

Whether these players are still this low by season's end is up to them.