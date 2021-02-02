Report: Juliana Carlos, Courtside Fans Won't Be Banned for LeBron James Incident

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks won't ban the four fans ejecting for heckling LeBron James during Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

The incident came in the fourth quarter, requiring officials to stop play to deal with the situation:

Instagram model Juliana Carlos was among those involved and apologized Tuesday:

The Hawks conducted an investigation and determined no bans were necessary.

James had some fun with the incident after the game on social media:

He still didn't think anyone should have been ejected for the altercation.

"I don't feel like they was warranted to be kicked out," he told reporters after the game. "There was a back and forth between two grown men. We said our piece, he said his piece, I said my piece. And then someone else jumped into it and said their piece, but I didn't think they should have been kicked out."

The Hawks are one of 10 teams allowing fans in their arena, permitting about 1,700 fans in games to reach 10 percent capacity at State Farm Arena, according to Chris Kirschner and Jovan Buha of The Athletic.