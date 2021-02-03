Saints' Top Trade Targets Entering 2021 NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Until the New Orleans Saints make a move to land their quarterback of the future, the questions regarding the position will hang over the franchise.

If Drew Brees officially announces his retirement, the Saints can move in one of three directions with their quarterback search.

The first would be to attempt to re-sign Jameis Winston and have him compete with Taysom Hill. The second would be to let Winston walk in free agency, trust Hill with the starting gig and draft a young signal-caller.

New Orleans' other potential avenue is a trade for a quarterback who may not be wanted by one of the handful of teams with new coaching staffs in place.

If anything, the Saints should take a swing at the best available quarterbacks since they will have to compete with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least another year or two.

Any potential trades will be tricky to pull off given the daunting salary-cap situation the Saints find themselves in. According to Spotrac, the team is $112 million above the projected cap for next season, so any moves for the following players will have to see plenty of cap space cleared to make them work.