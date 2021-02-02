    Patrick Mahomes' Toe Injury 'Close to 100 Percent' Ahead of Super Bowl 55

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half of the NFL AFC championship football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

    With Super Bowl LV less than a week away, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has nearly made a full recovery from the toe injury that limited him earlier in the playoffs.

    "It's pretty close to 100 percent," Mahomes told reporters Tuesday. "And I'm sure by game day it will be."

    The 2018 MVP went on to say he has benefited from an extra week off following Kansas City's AFC Championship Game victory over the Buffalo Bills.

    "It feels a lot better," he said. "Having those two weeks to let it rest and heal up, especially being over three weeks from the injury itself. If you look at those types of injuries, that kind of gives you the normal timeline. Definitely every day that I get to rest it, it makes it even better."

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Jan. 24 that Mahomes was battling turf toe, and Jay Glazer of Fox Sports added the Chiefs modified his cleat to help him deal with the problem against the Bills:

    The 25-year-old didn't seem to be adversely affected as he finished 29-of-38 for 325 yards and three touchdowns.

    Video Play Button
    Having Mahomes healthy would obviously be a big boost for the Chiefs. Their primary concern might shift to how they'll compensate for Eric Fisher's torn Achilles tendon. Missing your starting left tackle presents an issue against a defense that registered 48 sacks during the regular season.

