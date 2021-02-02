    Super Bowl 55 Odds: Orange Gatorade Opens as Favorite for Annual Prop Bet

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has Gatorade pored on him as the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    The Super Bowl always brings out bizarre prop bets, and one of the most popular is the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning head coach.  

    For Super Bowl 55, orange is the early favorite in this novelty bet:

    With the Kansas City Chiefs back in the Super Bowl this season, perhaps they will stick with the same color for good luck. Yahoo Sportsbook noted this is already a fan-favorite selection with 30.1 percent of total money going to BetMGM on orange.

    Even if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come out on top, orange should still be the favorite as it is the most common color dumped on coaches since 2001, per Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports.

    Though this has nothing to do with the game itself, there seems to be more information available to take an educated guess compared to another popular Super Bowl bet: the opening coin toss.

        

        

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

    Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

    21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

    Related

      What If the Texans Don’t Trade Watson?

      Multiple execs tell @kalynkahler Houston isn’t selling. What Deshaun’s next move could be if he isn’t traded 📲

      What If the Texans Don’t Trade Watson?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      What If the Texans Don’t Trade Watson?

      Kalyn Kahler
      via Bleacher Report

      Top 25 Players in Super Bowl LV 🤩

      We ranked the best players taking the field in Tampa on Sunday ➡️

      Top 25 Players in Super Bowl LV 🤩
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Top 25 Players in Super Bowl LV 🤩

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Bieniemy on Not Getting HC Jobs: 'I Can Only Be My Authentic Self'

      Bieniemy on Not Getting HC Jobs: 'I Can Only Be My Authentic Self'
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bieniemy on Not Getting HC Jobs: 'I Can Only Be My Authentic Self'

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Super Bowl to Have 25K Fans

      Official attendance at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV will be 25K fans and 30K cutouts

      Super Bowl to Have 25K Fans
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Super Bowl to Have 25K Fans

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report