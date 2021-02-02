Super Bowl 55 Odds: Orange Gatorade Opens as Favorite for Annual Prop Bet

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Super Bowl always brings out bizarre prop bets, and one of the most popular is the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning head coach.

For Super Bowl 55, orange is the early favorite in this novelty bet:

With the Kansas City Chiefs back in the Super Bowl this season, perhaps they will stick with the same color for good luck. Yahoo Sportsbook noted this is already a fan-favorite selection with 30.1 percent of total money going to BetMGM on orange.

Even if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come out on top, orange should still be the favorite as it is the most common color dumped on coaches since 2001, per Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports.

Though this has nothing to do with the game itself, there seems to be more information available to take an educated guess compared to another popular Super Bowl bet: the opening coin toss.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.