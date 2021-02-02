Nick Moore Fired as Gary Lighthouse HSBB Coach After Throwing Chair During Game

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

A high school boys basketball coach in Indiana was fired after throwing a chair across the court during a break in play.

"I have been relieved of my duties by LCPA as boys coach but would also like to thank the parents and players for letting me lead them day in and out it was a pleasure and great ride," Nick Moore wrote on Facebook (via 93.1 WIBC in Indianapolis). " ... I cannot forget the educators who had those scholars best interest, thank you for putting up with my bugging day and night to push these student athletes to be the best they can be on and off the court."

ESPN 1000's David Kaplan shared video of Moore walking down the bench and grabbing a chair before tossing it toward the baseline:

Moore closely mimicked one of legendary Indiana coach Bobby Knight's most infamous actions. During a 1985 game against Purdue, Knight showed his dissatisfaction with the officiating by throwing a chair from the Hoosiers bench.

In Moore's case, he attempted to throw one moments earlier before an assistant coach stopped him.

The Times of Northwest Indiana's James Boyd reported Lighthouse athletic director Lawrence Sandlin had been ejected during the third quarter of the game in question after having argued with the referees. Moore's emotions boiled over after one of his players was whistled for traveling in the fourth quarter.

"I've had a chance to reflect," he said. "I feel like I could've handled things in a better manner. Just looking back on it, we talk to our kids about sportsmanship, and we don't condone technical fouls and the type of acts that I displayed. I never want any of my players to display that kind of behavior, so I probably could've found a better way."

Boyd reported the Indiana High School Athletic Association was looking into the matter.

Moore ultimately faced far steeper consequences for his actions in comparison to Knight. While he is out of a job, Knight only received a one-game suspension by the Big Ten conference.